Klöckner & Co SE: Operating income in the second quarter of 2021 significantly stronger than expected



08-Jun-2021 / 14:17 CET/CEST

Due to the further considerable increase in steel prices in Europe and the US, Klöckner & Co SE anticipates that the operating income (EBITDA) in the second quarter of 2021 will be significantly stronger than expected. Against this background, the Company now expects an EBITDA before material special effects of €260-290 million, contrary to the previous expectation of €130-160 million.



The figures for the second quarter of 2021 will be announced on August 10, 2021.

For the definitions of EBITDA and EBITDA before material special effects reference is made to our homepage (accessible via https://www.kloeckner.com/en/glossary.html) and/or the annual report 2020, p. 40 (accessible via https://www.kloeckner.com/en/investors/publications.html).

