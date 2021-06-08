 
DGAP-Adhoc Klöckner & Co SE: Operating income in the second quarter of 2021 significantly stronger than expected

Klöckner & Co SE: Operating income in the second quarter of 2021 significantly stronger than expected

08-Jun-2021
Due to the further considerable increase in steel prices in Europe and the US, Klöckner & Co SE anticipates that the operating income (EBITDA) in the second quarter of 2021 will be significantly stronger than expected. Against this background, the Company now expects an EBITDA before material special effects of €260-290 million, contrary to the previous expectation of €130-160 million.

The figures for the second quarter of 2021 will be announced on August 10, 2021.
 
For the definitions of EBITDA and EBITDA before material special effects reference is made to our homepage (accessible via https://www.kloeckner.com/en/glossary.html) and/or the annual report 2020, p. 40 (accessible via https://www.kloeckner.com/en/investors/publications.html). 
 

Language: English
Company: Klöckner & Co SE
Am Silberpalais 1
47057 Duisburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)203 / 307-0
Fax: +49 (0)203 / 307-5000
E-mail: info@kloeckner.com
Internet: www.kloeckner.com
ISIN: DE000KC01000
WKN: KC0100
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1205607

 
