Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 14:30   

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that it has been recognized among the most important and innovative Zero Trust network access (ZTNA) solutions by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc. in a report titled “New Tech: Zero Trust Network Access, Q2 2021.”

Designed to provide a comprehensive picture of the market for ZTNA solutions, the report identified 34 vendors and classified them based on three criteria, including: number of years in business, number of employees and maturity of product.

Vendors identified in the report fall under three maturity groups: late stage, growth stage and early stage. Citrix is among the vendors identified by Forrester as “late-stage,” or those founded before 2011. As noted by the authors:

  • Companies that have been in the cybersecurity market for a decade or more can be expected to have expertise in foundational technologies like access, networking, least privilege access and data protection.
  • Established companies are more likely to have mature partnerships and well-developed support organizations.
  • Headcount assigned to ZTNA shows the vendor’s dedication to their product’s growth and sustainability.
  • ZTNA solutions that were in the field prior to 2020 are expected to be significantly more mature than those launched during the pandemic.

Forging a New Model

“The rapid move to the cloud and remote work prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic have opened the door to a host of new security and reliability concerns that require a new approach to defend against,” said Fermin Serna, Chief Information Security Officer, Citrix. “In a world where resources can and must be accessed anywhere, anytime from any device, modern enterprises need to take an intelligent, contextual and adaptive approach to workspace security that protects their employees and data following the Zero Trust model. This is what Citrix digital workspace security solutions are uniquely designed to facilitate, and we are pleased to be among the vendors recognized by Forrester for delivering them.”

Fueling a Modern Approach

Citrix provides a powerful set of integrated cloud services as part of its secure access solution. The solution, which provides security closer to the user and closer to applications wherever they are deployed, enables companies to:

  • Consolidate access to all internal and external apps, sanctioned or unsanctioned by IT
  • Ensure a secure, high-performing work environment for the hybrid workforce
  • Reduce risk of internal and external attacks across all apps, application APIs, devices and data
  • Unify and optimize corporate digital architecture through consolidated networking and a Zero Trust, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) security model

To learn more about Citrix solutions and the security transformation they can drive, click here.

