Silo Pharma Announces Collaboration with University California San Francisco to study Psilocybin as an Anti-Inflammatory agent in Parkinson’s and Bipolar Patients

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO) a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psychedelics as a therapeutic, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Scientific Research Agreement (SRA) with the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). This SRA will leverage four other clinical trials being planned by the university, to determine the effects of psilocybin on inflammatory markers of patients who have exhibited Parkinson’s, Bipolar disorder, and chronic back pain. 

Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma commented “Inflammation is a common mechanism across numerous physical diseases. Inflammation has specifically been implicated in the pathophysiology of Parkinson’s Disease, chronic pain, and bipolar disorder.  Psilocybin and related compounds have shown strong anti-inflammatory effects in non-human animals, raising the possibility that reducing inflammation is a possible mechanism underlying psilocybin’s positive treatment effects in multiple disorders. A better understanding of the anti-inflammatory effects of psilocybin has potential to allow for optimization and personalization of psilocybin treatment.”

The study will take place at The Translational Psychedelic Research (TrPR) Program at UCSF.  The TrPR brings together scientists and care providers across disciplines to understand how psilocybin, LSD, ketamine, MDMA, and related compounds impact the brain and other organ systems.  The goal at TrPR is to accelerate progress towards impactful and accessible psychedelic treatments.

About Silo Pharma 
Silo Pharma. Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements 
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Hayden IR 
Brett Maas 
646-536-7331 
Email: brett@haydenir.com





