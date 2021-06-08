Chinook Therapeutics Presents BION-1301 Interim Phase 1/2 Data in Patients with IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) at the 58th ERA-EDTA Virtual Congress

BION-1301 has been well-tolerated to date in patients with IgAN, with no serious adverse events (SAEs) or treatment discontinuations due to adverse events





Pharmacokinetics (PK) of BION-1301 observed in patients with IgAN are consistent with those previously reported in healthy volunteers and are sufficient to drive rapid and sustained reductions in free APRIL levels





BION-1301 has durably reduced Gd-IgA1, IgA, IgM, and to a lesser extent, IgG levels in patients with IgAN





BION-1301 has demonstrated a clinically meaningful mean reduction in 24-hour proteinuria (UPCR) in the first several patients enrolled in the study, providing initial proof-of-concept for BION-1301 in IgAN





Chinook to host investor conference call and webcast today at 4:00 pm EDT with Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., the Mayer Professor of Renal Medicine at University of Leicester

SEATTLE, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDNY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced the presentation of data from the ongoing phase 1/2 study of BION-1301 in patients with IgAN. The findings were presented in an oral presentation at the 58th European Renal Association – European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Virtual Congress.

“We are encouraged by the data we have generated to date for BION-1301 in patients with IgAN, including the clinically meaningful reductions in proteinuria observed, as well as safety, tolerability, PK and mechanistic biomarker responses,” said Alan Glicklich, M.D., chief medical officer of Chinook Therapeutics. “The data generated thus far have reaffirmed our belief that blocking and neutralizing APRIL in patients with IgAN plays a key role in depleting pathogenic Gd-IgA1 and reducing proteinuria, demonstrating strong rationale for BION-1301’s disease-modifying mechanism of action in IgAN.”

FC 040 : Interim Results of Phase 1 and 2 Trials to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Clinical Activity of BION-1301 in Patients with IgA Nephropathy

BION-1301 is a novel anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody currently in phase 1/2 clinical development for IgAN. Blocking APRIL is a potential disease-modifying approach to treating IgAN by reducing circulating levels of galactose-deficient IgA1 (Gd-IgA1) to prevent the formation of immune complexes that deposit in the glomeruli of the kidney, causing injury.