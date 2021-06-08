 
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation to Present at Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

Presentation will be Webcast at 9:30am EDT on June 15th

Parsippany, NJ, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC), a leading provider of specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that Scott Shaw, President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Meyers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 9:30am EDT.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event, which runs from June 14-16, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact a Lytham Partners representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com or you may register online at http://www.lythampartners.com/summer2021invreg.

“We are excited to share with investors how our team is continuing to build shareholder value by filling the nation’s skills gap.” Mr. Shaw added, "Employers across the country in the various industries we support are in urgent need of well trained, skilled workers to fill their open positions. Our graduates are needed to keep these essential industries growing and contributing to the US economy. I believe Lincoln is uniquely positioned to help our students gain the skills required to move into new, rewarding careers and build on our recent growth and profitability."

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Lincoln’s website at www.LincolnTech.edu via the ‘Investor Relations’ section, under 'Webcasts/Presentations'. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event.

 

ABOUT LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education and helping to provide solutions to America's skills gap.  Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs.  The Company operates under three reportable segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions and Transitional. Lincoln has provided the nation's workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946. For more information, go to www.lincolntech.edu.

