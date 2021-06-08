 
ALR Technologies Announces Formation of an Animal Health Division

Launching the FIRST and ONLY Continuous Glucose Monitor (“CGM”) for Diabetic Companion Animals

SINGAPORE, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd. (“ALRT” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today announces the establishment of the ALRT Animal Health Division, a new business division which will introduce the world’s FIRST and ONLY CGM for diabetic companion animals.

The revolutionary animal health solution is called the GluCurve Pet CGM and will be ready for the marketplace in 2022. It is powered by an adapted ALRT Diabetes Solution platform with Insulin Dose Calculator for companion animals. The GluCurve Pet CGM will be sold to veterinarians throughout the U.S. initially, with global distribution to follow.

Currently, veterinarians perform a “blood glucose curve” to determine the appropriate insulin dosage, effectiveness of the therapy prescribed, and the frequency of administration for diabetic animals. This process requires veterinarians to draw blood from the pet every two hours during the 12-hour visit. The blood samples are tested in a blood glucose meter and the data is manually plotted onto a graph to create a “blood glucose curve”. This process is time consuming, expensive for pet owners and financially unfavorable for veterinarians. More importantly, it often yields inaccurate or unusable results due to the stress caused on the pet being in the clinic for an extended period and repeatedly having its blood drawn.

The GluCurve Pet CGM addresses an unmet need in diabetes care for companion animals. It will eliminate the stress experienced by both the diabetic pets and clinical staff in generating “blood glucose curves”. It is easy to use, cost effective to pet owners and financially favorable to veterinarians.

The GluCurve Pet CGM can be applied in minute and allows for the pet to be promptly sent home where the CGM will automatically take blood glucose readings every 5 minutes for up to 14 days. The CGM will accumulate 288 daily datapoints which will be transmitted via Bluetooth to the pet owner’s smart device and synchronized with the ALRT portal to generate analytical reports for veterinarians. The GluCurve Pet CGM provides accurate blood glucose data of the pets, allowing the veterinarian to accurately prescribe insulin dosages and monitors their blood sugar.

