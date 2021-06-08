Tego Cyber Inc. To Present At Upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI Conference

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that Shannon Wilkinson, Director & CEO of Tego Cyber Inc. will be …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that Shannon Wilkinson, Director & CEO of Tego Cyber Inc. will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI investment conference on Thursday, June 10 th at 4:00 PM EDT. The presentation will be 20 minutes in length: a 10 minute talk followed by a 10 minute Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

Tego Cyber Inc.

Presentation Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Presentation Time: 4:00 PM EDT

Track #3

View Tego Cyber profile: https://www.ldmicro.com/profil/tgcb

Register for the conference: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysquire.com

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XI Event

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th - Thursday, June 10th, 2021. The event runs from 7:00 AM PT - 3:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day. This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.

About LD Micro

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com. In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB, "the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the TTIP will integrate with the widely accepted SPLUNK platform to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the SPLUNK architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the TTIP for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T AlienVault, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.