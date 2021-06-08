WithHealth to Assist Companies in Response to New York Heroes Act

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a comprehensive precision concierge care provider, is pleased to announce that its Workplace Safety program is being offered to New York companies to help stay in …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a comprehensive precision concierge care provider, is pleased to announce that its Workplace Safety program is being offered to New York companies to help stay in compliance with the recently passed New York Heroes Act. The Act directs New York State Departments of Labor and Health to create enforceable health and safety model plans to prevent airborne infectious diseases in the workplace.

The New York Heroes Act is the first-in-the-nation that directs State agencies to create clear, enforceable health and safety standards that private employers must follow to keep their employees, and by extension their communities, safe. For additional information on New York Heroes Act, please visit:

https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-signs-first-nation-ny- ....

WithHealth's services manage the ongoing monitoring, prevention and testing of employees to ensure a safe and healthy working environment. WithHealth partners with employers to develop industry-specific plans that include surveillance and compliance support, Covid triage, and rapid testing services.

WithHealth Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Salas Murphy, stated, "Over the past several months, our team has been active in enabling employees to return to a safe and healthy working environment. This new Act by the State of New York is first-of-its-kind in protecting employees as they return to offices. We are well-positioned to assist companies with compliance under the Act and welcome opportunities to administer protocols, testing and monitoring that will ensure a safe and healthy working environment for all involved."

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to fill a void of affordable, accessible, and convenient health care for Americans by providing precision concierge care for employees. WithHealth utilizes genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, care coordination, and virtual care to make healthcare personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible.

