 
checkAd

WithHealth to Assist Companies in Response to New York Heroes Act

Autor: Accesswire
08.06.2021, 14:30  |  41   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a comprehensive precision concierge care provider, is pleased to announce that its Workplace Safety program is being offered to New York companies to help stay in …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a comprehensive precision concierge care provider, is pleased to announce that its Workplace Safety program is being offered to New York companies to help stay in compliance with the recently passed New York Heroes Act. The Act directs New York State Departments of Labor and Health to create enforceable health and safety model plans to prevent airborne infectious diseases in the workplace.

Foto: Accesswire

The New York Heroes Act is the first-in-the-nation that directs State agencies to create clear, enforceable health and safety standards that private employers must follow to keep their employees, and by extension their communities, safe. For additional information on New York Heroes Act, please visit:

https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-signs-first-nation-ny- ....

WithHealth's services manage the ongoing monitoring, prevention and testing of employees to ensure a safe and healthy working environment. WithHealth partners with employers to develop industry-specific plans that include surveillance and compliance support, Covid triage, and rapid testing services.

WithHealth Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Salas Murphy, stated, "Over the past several months, our team has been active in enabling employees to return to a safe and healthy working environment. This new Act by the State of New York is first-of-its-kind in protecting employees as they return to offices. We are well-positioned to assist companies with compliance under the Act and welcome opportunities to administer protocols, testing and monitoring that will ensure a safe and healthy working environment for all involved."

AboutWithHealth, Inc.

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to fill a void of affordable, accessible, and convenient health care for Americans by providing precision concierge care for employees. WithHealth utilizes genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, care coordination, and virtual care to make healthcare personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

Corporate:

info@withhealth.com
P:833-99-HEALTH

Chief Marketing Officer
Cindy Judd
cindy.judd@withhealth.com
P:847-404-9962

Investors:

ClearThink
nyc@clearthink.capital
P:917-658-7878

SOURCE: WithHealth Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650822/WithHealth-to-Assist-Companies-in-Re ...

Foto: Accesswire



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WithHealth to Assist Companies in Response to New York Heroes Act SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a comprehensive precision concierge care provider, is pleased to announce that its Workplace Safety program is being offered to New York companies to help stay in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Settlement Agreement
Gold Mountain Receives Draft Mining Permit from the Ministry of Mines
Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with Joseph Holdings, ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Focus Financial Partners to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 US Financials, Payments & CRE ...
Rogue Update: Landscape Stone Sales continue through April and May, Extends Debt Facility
Gratomic Grants Stock Options
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
Infield Minerals Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Director Resignation
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Naturally Splendid Secures 10-Year Exclusive Manufacturing and Distribution Rights To Popular Plant ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...