Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. successfully closes the acquisition of the Oxbow Assets

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. announced that it has successfully closed the previously announced transformational acquisition of the Oxbow assets in Southeast Saskatchewan from Crescent Point Energy Corp. As discussed in our recent Transaction Update (http://www.more-ir.de/d/22491.pdf) Saturn acquired approximately 6,700 boe/d (~95% light oil and liquids) with over 450 net sections of land.

Total consideration for the Acquisition was $93 million. As previously announced in the Company's press releases dated May 13, 2021, May 17, 2021, May 28, 2021 and June 4, 2021, the Acquisition was funded through proceeds from an $87.0 million senior secured term loan, as well as a brokered and non brokered private placement which collectively raised total gross proceeds of $32.8 million. The Senior secured term loan was subscripted by a New York based Family Office.

'The closing of this transformational acquisition has truly elevated Saturn to new heights and put our mark on the map for a very attractive purchase price,' said John Jeffrey, CEO of Saturn. 'We have added high-quality, light oil assets to our portfolio, which now features a robust long-term inventory of future development drilling targets that are highly economic at current commodity prices. The Saturn team is excited about the opportunity to generate compelling returns for our shareholders, while helping to meet the world's growing energy needs in an environmentally responsible manner under Canada's stringent regulatory regime.'
Strategic Acquisition Highlights

The Acquisition enhances Saturn's financial and operational strength through the addition of a high-quality and very low decline (12%) light oil asset base that is projected to generate robust free cash flow at current prices. Further, the Acquisition is aligned with the Company's strategy to acquire and develop undervalued, low-risk opportunities that support the building of a strong portfolio with strategic development upside. The Oxbow Assets produce primarily from the Frobisher and Midale formations, feature a sizeable inventory of targets for workover, development and optimization, and are expected to generate $65-70 million in net operating income over the next 12 months.


Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC
Kursziel: 0,46 Euro
