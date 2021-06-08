 
EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. Chemistry Advancements Significantly Improve Gold Recovery and Economics

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) (FSE:7N2) is pleased to report continued research and development of EnviroLeach's patented gold recovery technologies has resulted in improved efficiencies and significantly reduced reagent costs.

 

Ongoing research to optimize EnviroLeach's proprietary lixiviant and patented gold recovery process has produced several breakthroughs resulting in higher gold recoveries, reduced leach times, and lower operating costs.

 

The leach kinetics of EnviroLeach's lixiviant, already equal to or superior to those of cyanide in most circumstances, have been enhanced through the optimization of the secondary reagent. This advancement dramatically shortens the optimal leach time. The following example illustrates a 33% reduction in leach time from 24 hours to less than 16 hours (see Chart 1).

 

Chart 1: Gold Recoveries & Leach Time Using Optimized Reagents

 

 

In addition, the introduction of an alternate secondary reagent has resulted in a significant reduction in the amount of primary reagent required and a corresponding cost savings. The following chart (see Chart 2) shows enhanced gold recoveries using the alternate secondary reagent combined with primary reagent amounts reduced to 1/3 of original levels.

 

Chart 2: Gold Recoveries and Leach Time Using Alternate Secondary Reagent

 

 

Using the optimized alternate secondary reagent combined with lower amounts of primary reagent also reduces the residual gold in tails when compared to the original secondary reagent and original amount of primary reagent (see Chart 3). These technical advancements enhance EnviroLeach's patented technology resulting in a novel gold recovery solution with high recoveries, fast leach kinetics and very attractive economics when compared to conventional gold recovery processes.

 

Chart 3: Reduced Reagent Requirements and Reduced Residual Gold in Tails

 

Ish Grewal, M.A.Sc., P.Eng. and Executive Vice President of EnviroLeach, states: "Our technology innovation team continues to deliver industry leading solutions for gold recovery. These improvements make our solution more economically compelling and certainly more sustainable. We are very proud of our accomplishments to date, and we believe these recent improvements will accelerate the adoption of EnviroLeach's technologies in the primary and secondary gold recovery sectors. Our technologies deliver a balanced combination of economics and environmental sustainability which the gold sector is striving to achieve.".

