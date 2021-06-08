DGAP-DD HUGO BOSS AG english
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Name and legal form:
|ZPG S.àr.l.
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Daniel
|Last name(s):
|Grieder
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|HUGO BOSS AG
b) LEI
|529900LFVU534EBRXD13
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A1PHFF7
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|46.84 EUR
|7026 EUR
|46.86 EUR
|5857.5 EUR
|46.87 EUR
|12889.25 EUR
|46.88 EUR
|11720 EUR
|46.88 EUR
|5860 EUR
|46.88 EUR
|1500.16 EUR
|46.88 EUR
|281.28 EUR
|46.86 EUR
|5857.5 EUR
|47.09 EUR
|5886.25 EUR
|47.09 EUR
|5886.25 EUR
|47.1 EUR
|5887.5 EUR
|47.11 EUR
|5888.75 EUR
|47.11 EUR
|5888.75 EUR
|47.11 EUR
|5888.75 EUR
|47.09 EUR
|5886.25 EUR
|47.13 EUR
|2356.5 EUR
|47.15 EUR
|5375.1 EUR
|47.16 EUR
|4433.04 EUR
|47.12 EUR
|12722.4 EUR
|46.98 EUR
|5872.5 EUR
|46.94 EUR
|5867.5 EUR
|46.97 EUR
|7045.5 EUR
|46.99 EUR
|6437.63 EUR
|46.98 EUR
|18792 EUR
|46.93 EUR
|563.16 EUR
|46.69 EUR
|5836.25 EUR
|
