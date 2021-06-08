Baxter Presents Data at 58th ERA-EDTA Congress Indicating Theranova May Reduce Cardiovascular Events and Hospitalizations

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global innovator in renal care, announced today new data showing expanded hemodialysis (HDx) therapy enabled by the Theranova dialyzer may reduce cardiovascular events by 35% and hospitalization rates by 18% according to a new, large, multicenter, retrospective study of Colombian dialysis patients treated with long-term HDx compared to propensity-matched patients treated with High-Flux Hemodialysis. 1 The study “Effectiveness of medium cut-off versus high flux dialyzers: An inverse probability weighting cohort study,” [Abstract #MO880] was an oral presentation at the 58 th European Renal Association – European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Congress, June 5-8, 2021.

Theranova was designed to deliver HDx therapy, which filters a wider range of molecules from the blood than traditional hemodialysis (HD) filters by targeting effective removal of conventional (500 Da to 25 kDa) and large middle molecules (25 kDa to 45 kDa),2,3,4 allowing for filtration closer to that of the natural kidney.5,6 These large middle molecules may be associated with inflammation and cardiovascular disease in patients with kidney failure.2,3,4

“Innovation is fueled by continued scientific study and exchange through meetings like the 58th ERA-EDTA,” said Peter Rutherford, M.D., senior medical director, Baxter Renal Care business. “These new findings support a growing library of evidence that kidney disease patients on HDx therapy enabled by Theranova may experience improved clinical outcomes and lower healthcare resource utilization.”

The new data are from an observational, multicenter, retrospective cohort analysis of more than 1,000 adult prevalent hemodialysis patients followed for up to two years at Baxter Renal Care Services clinics in Colombia. Weighted incidence rate ratios (IRRs) and rates and duration of hospitalization and cardiovascular events according to dialyzer type were obtained using binomial negative regression with the weighting sample. Hospitalization rates and hospitalization days were recorded over two years. While lower hospitalization rates and cardiovascular events were found in association with HDx therapy enabled by Theranova, no differences in hospitalization duration or survival were identified. Randomized clinical trials are needed to confirm the observed effect.