Blue Earth Diagnostics Announces Axumin (Fluciclovine F 18) Presentations at Upcoming Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting

Blue Earth Diagnostics, a Bracco company and recognized leader in the development and commercialization of innovative PET radiopharmaceuticals, today highlighted presentations at the upcoming Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Annual Meeting (SNMMI), to be held in a virtual format from June 11 to 15, 2021. Results to be presented include an interim analysis of the comparative diagnostic performance of Axumin (fluciclovine F 18) PET in biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer, an evaluation of its impact on patient management in oligometastatic disease, and its performance in patients with recurrent prostate cancer who have suffered multiple treatment failures, among others. Details of the presentations to be given by Blue Earth Diagnostics collaborators are listed below. Additionally, the Company will host a satellite symposium, “The Role of PET in Post-Prostatectomy Radiotherapy,” which will review the role of PET in guiding management decisions and influencing treatment outcomes and results of the EMPIRE-1 randomized trial.

NOTE: Axumin (fluciclovine F 18) injection is FDA-approved for PET imaging in men with suspected prostate cancer recurrence based on elevated blood prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels following prior treatment.