Itron and digimondo Collaborate to Integrate Itron’s Cyble 5 Modules with digimondo’s IoT Software Solution

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, and digimondo, market leader in LoRaWAN-based software solutions in Germany, announced a collaboration to integrate Itron’s Cyble 5 communications module into digimondo’s IoT software, giving utilities in the region a flexible, independent way to connect, monitor and manage their water distribution network via LoRaWAN.

Combining Itron’s expertise in smart metering and digimondo’s IoT software niota, which offers a technology and hardware independent solution, this collaboration helps utilities create and operate their own LoRaWAN-based network for remote reading of water meters. By taking advantage of Itron’s Cyble 5 out-of-the-box connectivity, and digimondo’s interoperable IoT software capabilities, utilities are now able to transform their mechanical meters into smart devices, and transport the data generated in the field such as meter readings, alarms and diagnosis information, through existing LoRaWAN communication networks.

Beyond smart metering, the combined solution harnesses the power of LoRaWAN networks to build the foundation for smart water operations, and smart cities and communities. With digimondo’s latest version of niota, released in February 2021, utilities can also leverage the power of the embedded Digital Twin technology to virtually manage, add or remove communicating endpoints, such as Cyble 5 modules, without data loss or operational downtimes.

“With more than 200 million endpoints delivered, we recognize that devices are the beginning of every customer journey, and we are committed to bringing our expertise to utilities operating under industry-wide networks,” said Justin Patrick, senior vice president of Devices at Itron. “By collaborating with digimondo, we are able to offer our German customers a flexible way to manage and monitor their distribution network based on secure, industry-established IoT open standards.”

“By providing Cyble 5 access to existing LoRaWAN networks, we can now offer a ready-to-use solution for remote reading of water and gas meters in cooperation with Itron,” said Christopher Rath, CEO at digimondo. “The combination of Itron's hardware expertise and our independent IoT software enables our customers in Germany to support their smart metering projects as an IoT use case.”

Itron’s Cyble 5 modules are now available through Pipersberg, Itron’s distribution partner for the German market. Learn more here.

About DIGIMONDO

digimondo GmbH was founded in 2016 by software experts with the vision of creating a better world of tomorrow with the Internet of Things (IoT). The digimondo team, consisting of 25 employees, develops IoT software systems and enables its customers to implement their IoT solutions independently. More than 40 network operators in Germany as well as international customers from industry and facility management use the IoT software solutions. As the IoT pioneer in Germany, the digimondo team has several years of experience in the implementation of IoT projects. DIGIMONDO software is the key for the successful implementation of the first proof of concept, but also for projects of all scaling levels up to the global roll outs. Through the implementation of a specially developed digital twin in the niota software, our customers are able to use the full potential of the collected data from various IoT and non IoT sources.

Further information: www.digimondo.com

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

