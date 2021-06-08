 
FB Financial Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholder

FB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE:FBK) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of a total of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock (the “Secondary Offering”), all of which will be sold by Mr. James W. Ayers (the “Selling Shareholder”). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, is acting as the sole book-running manager for the Secondary Offering. The Company is not selling any stock in this transaction and will not receive any proceeds from the Secondary Offering.

The Secondary Offering is expected to close on June 10, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Mr. Ayers is currently the Vice Chairman of the Company. Upon completion of the Secondary Offering, Mr. Ayers is expected to continue to own approximately 23.5% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, including shares owned by Mr. Ayers indirectly through Ayers Asset Management, Inc.

The shares are being offered pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-256861) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became automatically effective on June 7, 2021. The Secondary Offering is being made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement has been filed with the SEC to which this communication relates. For more complete information about the Company, the Selling Shareholder and the Secondary Offering, potential purchasers of our common stock should consider carefully the information contained in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the Secondary Offering may be obtained by contacting: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, Equity Capital Markets, 787 Seventh Avenue, NY, NY 10019, or by telephone at (800) 966-1559. Investors may also obtain copies of these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION
 This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of common stock nor shall there be any sale of the shares of common stock in the Secondary Offering in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

