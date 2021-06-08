Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Important Milestone with Commercial-Scale Manufacturing of Perimeter S-Series OCT Now Underway

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, today announced that it has successfully completed the technology transfer of its manufacturing process for the production of its optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging systems with Minnetronix Medical, a leading medical technology and operations partner to global medical device companies.

Commercial-scale manufacturing of Perimeter S-Series OCT now underway (Photo: Business Wire)

Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “The completed technology transfer marks a significant achievement for Perimeter. For the first time, the Perimeter S-Series OCT was manufactured at commercial scale, and we believe this collaboration results in a highly scalable, fast, and efficient commercial manufacturing process that enables us to meet our customers’ needs in a capital-efficient manner.”

Mr. Sobotta continued, “The partnership with Minnetronix Medical provides us access to cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and the scale of a leading medical device manufacturer. This, combined with their expertise and focus on optical systems, makes them an ideal partner as we execute on our commercial plans going forward.”

Jeremy Maniak, CEO of Minnetronix commented, “We are proud of the strong partnership we have formed with Perimeter Medical. We’re leveraging our strategic supplier base and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities in optics to accelerate their commercialization goals for the ground-breaking Perimeter OCT S-Series technology.”

About Perimeter S-Series OCT

Cleared by the U.S. FDA, Perimeter S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is a novel medical imaging system that provides clinicians with cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization (1-2 mm below the surface) of an excised tissue specimen. Giving physicians the ability to visualize microscopic tissue structures “real time” in the operating room has the potential to result in better long-term outcomes for patients and lower costs to the healthcare system.