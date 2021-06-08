 
checkAd

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Important Milestone with Commercial-Scale Manufacturing of Perimeter S-Series OCT Now Underway

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, today announced that it has successfully completed the technology transfer of its manufacturing process for the production of its optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging systems with Minnetronix Medical, a leading medical technology and operations partner to global medical device companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005445/en/

Commercial-scale manufacturing of Perimeter S-Series OCT now underway (Photo: Business Wire)

Commercial-scale manufacturing of Perimeter S-Series OCT now underway (Photo: Business Wire)

Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “The completed technology transfer marks a significant achievement for Perimeter. For the first time, the Perimeter S-Series OCT was manufactured at commercial scale, and we believe this collaboration results in a highly scalable, fast, and efficient commercial manufacturing process that enables us to meet our customers’ needs in a capital-efficient manner.”

Mr. Sobotta continued, “The partnership with Minnetronix Medical provides us access to cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and the scale of a leading medical device manufacturer. This, combined with their expertise and focus on optical systems, makes them an ideal partner as we execute on our commercial plans going forward.”

Jeremy Maniak, CEO of Minnetronix commented, “We are proud of the strong partnership we have formed with Perimeter Medical. We’re leveraging our strategic supplier base and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities in optics to accelerate their commercialization goals for the ground-breaking Perimeter OCT S-Series technology.”

About Perimeter S-Series OCT

Cleared by the U.S. FDA, Perimeter S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is a novel medical imaging system that provides clinicians with cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization (1-2 mm below the surface) of an excised tissue specimen. Giving physicians the ability to visualize microscopic tissue structures “real time” in the operating room has the potential to result in better long-term outcomes for patients and lower costs to the healthcare system.

Seite 1 von 3
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Important Milestone with Commercial-Scale Manufacturing of Perimeter S-Series OCT Now Underway Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:42 Uhr
Biotech Report: Sektor legt zu, Biogen (IDP) und Sarepta Therapeutics (AB3A) nach der Rally
04.06.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und BB Biotech (BBZA) klettern; US-Sektor vorbörslich durchwachsen
02.06.21
Biotech Report: Vita34 (V3V) und Biontech (22UA) legen zu, MorphoSys (MOR) brechen ein; US-Sektor fester
27.05.21
Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und 4SC (VSC) ziehen an; US-Sektor belastet
25.05.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) behauptet
21.05.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) knapp im Plus
19.05.21
Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und MagForce (MF6) fest; MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidieren
17.05.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und Biontech (22UA) fest; Biotest (BIO3) korrigieren; US-Sektor stabil
11.05.21
Biotech Report: Sektor setzt Konsolidierung fort; MorphoSys (MOR) und Qiagen (QIA) rutschen ab