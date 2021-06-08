 
Seagate Updates Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021   

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) (the “Company” or “Seagate”), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced that the Company is increasing its revenue and earnings guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ending July 2, 2021.

"Strong, broad-based demand for our products into the mass capacity markets and distribution channel is driving upside to our fourth quarter outlook," said Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer. “We are excited by the positive momentum we are seeing globally and leveraging the agility of our manufacturing operations to address the rapidly changing demand environment.”

Business Outlook

The Company is offering the following updated guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter 2021:

 

 

Previous

April 22, 2021

 

Updated

June 8, 2021

Revenue

 

$2.85 billion +/- $150 million

 

$2.95 billion +/- $150 million

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

 

$1.60 +/- $0.15

 

$1.85 +/- $0.15

Investor Event

Seagate’s chief financial officer, Gianluca Romano, will be presenting at the Bank of America 2021 Global Technology Conference, which is scheduled to begin today at 8:30 AM PT / 11:30 AM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

