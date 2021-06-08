Seagate Updates Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Guidance

"Strong, broad-based demand for our products into the mass capacity markets and distribution channel is driving upside to our fourth quarter outlook," said Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer. “We are excited by the positive momentum we are seeing globally and leveraging the agility of our manufacturing operations to address the rapidly changing demand environment.”

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) (the “Company” or “Seagate”), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced that the Company is increasing its revenue and earnings guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ending July 2, 2021.

Business Outlook

The Company is offering the following updated guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter 2021:

Previous April 22, 2021 Updated June 8, 2021 Revenue $2.85 billion +/- $150 million $2.95 billion +/- $150 million Non-GAAP diluted EPS $1.60 +/- $0.15 $1.85 +/- $0.15

Investor Event

Seagate’s chief financial officer, Gianluca Romano, will be presenting at the Bank of America 2021 Global Technology Conference, which is scheduled to begin today at 8:30 AM PT / 11:30 AM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed online at Seagate's Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

