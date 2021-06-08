 
checkAd

Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces First Participant Randomized in Phase 2 Trial Evaluating Temanogrel in Coronary Microvascular Obstruction (cMVO)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that the first participant has been randomized in a Phase 2 trial evaluating IV temanogrel, an investigational, peripherally acting, and selective 5-HT2A receptor inverse agonist, for the potential treatment of coronary microvascular obstruction (cMVO) in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

"Despite aggressive treatment with dual anti-platelet therapies, approximately 40-60% of patients undergoing PCI for acute coronary syndrome, or ACS, fail to achieve full myocardial reperfusion," said Andy Yong, MBBS, PhD, FRACP, FACC, Director of the Cardiac Catheterisation Lab at Concord Hospital, and Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Sydney and Macquarie University. "cMVO increases negative cardiovascular outcomes and mortality by 2-3 fold. As there are no currently FDA-approved treatment options for patients with cMVO, the clinical advancement of a novel molecule like temanogrel for this patient population is exciting."

The Phase 2, multi-center, randomized, placebo-controlled trial is being conducted in the US, Australia, Sweden, Netherlands, and UK, and will assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of two doses of intravenous temanogrel on cMVO in patients undergoing PCI. The primary endpoint is the change in Index of Microcirculatory Resistance (IMR) from baseline (prior to administration of study treatment) to post-PCI on day 1. The trial is expected to enroll 99 participants.

"The dosing of our first patient in the Phase 2 study for the potential treatment of cMVO is a significant advancement for Arena's Cardiovascular Portfolio," stated Paul Streck, MD Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Arena. "To date, we have seen pre-clinical and scientific validation supporting the rationale for studying the use of temanogrel in patients undergoing PCI to prevent cMVO. We expect the availability of the Phase 2 data during the second half of 2022."

About Coronary Microvascular Obstruction

Coronary microvascular obstruction (cMVO) is a condition characterized by the failure to achieve full myocardial or microcirculatory reperfusion despite resolution of epicardial coronary occlusion and flow by a percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). PCI results in activation of platelets and release of serotonin (5-HT), which is thought to mediate platelet aggregation and vasoconstriction.

Seite 1 von 3
Arena Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces First Participant Randomized in Phase 2 Trial Evaluating Temanogrel in Coronary Microvascular Obstruction (cMVO) Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that the first participant has been randomized in a Phase 2 trial evaluating IV temanogrel, an investigational, peripherally acting, and selective 5-HT2A receptor inverse agonist, for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Arena Pharmaceuticals Earns "A" Rating from MSCI ESG, a Leading Rating Agency for Sustainable Investments
19.05.21
Arena Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
12.05.21
Arena Pharmaceuticals Earns Prime Status from ISS ESG, a Leading Rating Agency for Sustainable Investments