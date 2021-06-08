 
Everbridge and WizNucleus Partner to Enhance Digital and Physical Security for World’s Largest Nuclear and Electric Grid Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), and WizNucleus, provider of cyber and physical security solutions to nuclear and electric grid customers, today announced a partnership to increase digital and physical security for some of the world’s largest nuclear, electric, and other utility companies. The partnership helps expand CEM adoption within the energy industry.

Everbridge and WizNucleus Partner to Enhance Digital and Physical Security for World’s Largest Nuclear and Electric Grid Customers (Photo: Business Wire)

Through the partnership, WizNucleus customers gain seamless access to Everbridge’s CEM solutions, including Control Center, helping increase preparedness for a wide range of digital and physical threats. WizNucleus offers deep domain expertise in the operational and regulatory requirements of the nuclear industry, among other large enterprises. The company provides software, design engineering process, system integration, documentation and testing to support cyber and physical security to critical infrastructure customers. Together, Everbridge and WizNucleus tackle the highly specialized challenges power generation companies face in maintaining modular, scalable, upgradeable, and self-serviceable systems, while meeting strict federal regulations.

“Combining Everbridge’s global critical event management leadership along with our software suite enables us to address dynamic cyber, physical and emergency management threats effectively,” said Krish Shetty, CEO, WizNucleus. “We painstakingly select the highest quality partners, and we chose Everbridge out of numerous other companies because of their caliber and willingness to support the objectives of our mission-critical customers.”

Numerous U.S. power generation parent companies leverage Everbridge CEM as their corporate emergency management platform. Protection of critical infrastructure at large power and other facilities remains vital as instances of cyberattacks against major national providers increase, interrupting supply chains and impacted economies.

Recently, a large U.S. nuclear plant selected WizNucleus/Everbridge to replace their protected area security computer system previously maintained by a proprietary vendor for years. The nuclear facility selected the new PSIM (Physical Security Integration Management) system to comply with industry regulations, while enabling adoption of new security technologies faster in the future.

