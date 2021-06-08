 
Customers Bank Promotes Jennifer Frost to Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer

Customers Bank is pleased to announce Jennifer Frost has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. Frost will also join the Management Board.

Previously, Frost served as senior vice president, deputy chief administrative officer and was responsible for leading the bank’s efforts to digitize many of the institution’s operations and processes, as well as the products and services, with a focus on providing greater convenience and benefits to customers and team members.

“Customers Bank is continuing to grow, and we are excited to elevate Jenn within the institution. Jenn has been a leader of our digitization and we look forward to her continued dedication to our customers and the contributions she will bring to the management board to increase our franchise value,” stated Sam Sidhu, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Customers Bank.

Frost’s experience spans more than 20 years of senior management roles of increasing responsibility within leading financial institutions. Most recently, Frost served as Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Customers Bank. Earlier in her career, Frost held executive positions at QNB Bank, Republic First Bank and J.P. Morgan.

Frost earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Pittsburgh and her Master of Business Administration from Villanova University. She is also a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Bank at the University of Pennsylvania. Frost is an active member of the community and has served on numerous boards and as a committee member for organizations throughout the region. Frost currently serves as Treasurer and Chair of the Finance Committee, as well as a member of the Executive Committee and Women’s Scholarship Tea Committee for the Bucks County Community College Foundation. She was also a recipient of Lehigh Valley Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 award.

To learn more about Customers Bank, please visit www.CustomersBank.com.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $18.8 billion at March 31, 2021. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Additional information can be found on the company’s website, www.customersbank.com.

