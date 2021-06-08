FuelPositive Files Patent Application for Clean Hydrogen and Ammonia Technology

“Our carbon-free ammonia (NH3) technology will offer tremendous value by using less energy than incumbent technologies and will reduce processing costs through the reduction of operating pressure and temperatures,” said Ian Clifford, CEO of FuelPositive. “This milestone for FuelPositive further reinforces the potential for the global implementation of our technology, and we are working rapidly toward commercialization, with Phase 2 commercial demonstration systems well on their way to being realized.”

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTC: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed for patent protection for the Company’s “Modular Transportable Clean Hydrogen-Ammonia Maker” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (U.S. provisional patent application number: 63197884).

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian-based growth stage company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions, including clean ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries, systems and applications.

