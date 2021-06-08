 
FuelPositive Files Patent Application for Clean Hydrogen and Ammonia Technology

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTC: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed for patent protection for the Company’s “Modular Transportable Clean Hydrogen-Ammonia Maker” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (U.S. provisional patent application number: 63197884).

“Our carbon-free ammonia (NH3) technology will offer tremendous value by using less energy than incumbent technologies and will reduce processing costs through the reduction of operating pressure and temperatures,” said Ian Clifford, CEO of FuelPositive. “This milestone for FuelPositive further reinforces the potential for the global implementation of our technology, and we are working rapidly toward commercialization, with Phase 2 commercial demonstration systems well on their way to being realized.”

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian-based growth stage company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions, including clean ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries, systems and applications.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, (i) generally, or the “About FuelPositive” paragraph, which essentially describes the Company’s outlook and objectives, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

For Media or Investor enquiries, please contact:

Mr. Ian Clifford
Chief Executive Officer
investors@fuelpositive.com

Investor Relations (United States)
RBMG – RB Milestone Group LLC
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
fuelpositive@rbmilestone.com
www.rbmilestone.com





Disclaimer

