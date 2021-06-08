REPEAT – Gold’n Futures Identifies Initial Area of Priority Gold Targets at the Hercules Project in Northern Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company” or “Gold’n Futures”) is pleased to report that the compilation of historical data on the Hercules Gold Property has identified a large area encompassing several gold targets for exploration and resources expansion (“Area A”). Area A measures approximately 2,100 metres (“m”) long by 800m wide (Area A is depicted below in Figure One). Several partially delineated vein occurrences are contained within Area A that require further mapping, sampling and diamond drilling. In addition, a significant zone bearing favorable geological and geophysical characteristics for gold mineralization is recognized within Area A along the northern contact of the Elmhurst Intrusive Complex and metavolcanic units.



“We are particularly intrigued that, so early in the data compilation process, a substantial target area has been recognized and is made up of many zones related to the gold systems at the Hercules Gold Property. Area A has the potential to positively impact the gold endowment at the Hercules Gold Property. Area A has characteristics that make it clearly a priority for additional study, including prospecting, mapping, trenching, sampling and ultimately drilling,” commented Stephen Wilkinson, President and CEO.

The team of geologists engaged by Gold’n Futures are collecting and compiling all available data files with the intention of assembling a comprehensive database on the extensive Hercules Gold Property and the surrounding area. The compilation of thousands of files includes historical prospecting, government mapping and reports, previous exploration programs and hundreds of assessment files. The Company is completing this data compilation in order to build a single model for its development of priority targets. Even though the compilation of all historical data has not completed, the Company continues to identify exciting areas of investigation on the Hercules Gold Property. In particular, the team is finding many gaps in the historical resource zones all of which occur within a small area amounting to less than 5% of the Hercules Gold Property.