Millrock Announces Agreement With Tocvan Ventures for El Picacho Project, Sonora, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed a Letter of Commitment with Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE: “TOC”) (“Tocvan”) in relation to the El Picacho gold project in the Caborca Orogenic Belt, Sonora State, Mexico. Under the Letter of Commitment, Millrock will reinstate a previously held Option Agreement (“Option Agreement”) with concession owners Suarez Brothers, and assign the option rights and obligations to Tocvan. In return, Tocvan will pay back taxes owing on the mineral concessions and grant Millrock certain royalty rights in an assignment agreement (“Assignment Agreement”).



The Project is located 140 kilometers north of Hermosillo in Sonora, Mexico and is fully accessible by road. Extensive surface exploration has been conducted historically defining five gold targets on the project. Millrock and Tocvan believe these targets will be ready for drill testing with surface confirmation via trenching. A permit is currently active to allow for trenching and drilling on the Project. Prior to signing the definitive Assignment Agreement between Millrock and Tocvan, the transaction is subject to an additional 60-day due diligence period effective June 7, 2021.