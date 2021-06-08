Westport Fuel Systems Announces Closing of Marketed Public Offering and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Westport Fuel Systems intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily for capital expenditures to expand and automate production capacity of the Company’s high pressure direct injection (“ HPDI ”) products to meet customer demand, and to advance the research and development of the Company's HPDI technology to decarbonize transportation economically and efficiently, including using hydrogen fuel. The remainder of the funds are to be allocated for potential acquisitions of bolt-on businesses that offer complementary capabilities or technologies to existing businesses, to further strengthen the balance sheet, as well as for general corporate purposes.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX | Nasdaq: WPRT) (“ Westport Fuel Systems” or the “Company” ), a global leader in alternative fuel, low-emissions transportation technologies, today announced the closing of its previously-announced underwritten marketed public offering of common shares (“ Common Shares” ) in the United States and Canada for gross proceeds to the Company of US $115,115,000 (the " Offering "). The Company issued a total of 20,930,000 shares, including 2,730,000 shares following the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The shares were issued at a price to the public of US $5.50 per share.

The Offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and J.P. Morgan as joint bookrunners, and including Oppenheimer & Co. as senior co-manager and Craig-Hallum as co-manager.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems is driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. The company is a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global automotive industry. Westport’s technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, the company serves customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.