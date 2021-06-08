 
Genasys Inc. Announces New $9.0 Million Mobile Mass Notification Systems Order from U.S. Army

SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced the U.S. Army (Army) has placed a follow-on $9.0 million 360XT Mobile Mass Notification Systems (MMNS) order. This is the Company's single largest mass notification systems order to date.

“This order is the result of working with the Army over the last 4 years on the certification of a military qualified 360XT,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “After initial systems orders in 2018 and 2020, the military 360XT was selected to supply a vital communications capability for the Army’s Integrated Base Defense kits. The 360XTs will be deployed overseas on forward operating bases to provide emergency alerts, warnings, and general mass notification to help protect Soldiers.”

The 360XT MMNS features steel enclosures that house amplifier modules and pneumatic systems that power the dual emitters and rapidly extend the system’s sturdy 30 ft. mast. The 360XT’s battery bank and charging system provide power for up to 24 hours of continuous, full volume voice broadcasts in the field.

Featuring the mass notification industry’s highest Speech Intelligibility Index rating – 0.95 out of 1.0 - Genasys systems deliver audible voice messages with industry-leading clarity and broadcast distance.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated. 

