Paya Delivers Advanced Payment Integration to Newest Acumatica Release

The certification to Acumatica 2021 R1 marks the latest in Paya’s ongoing commitment to maintaining deep payment integrations to all Acumatica versions

ATLANTA, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya (Nasdaq: PAYA), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, announced today that its platform has achieved certification for Acumatica’s 2021 R1 update, available across all of Acumatica’s ERP editions and customer portal. Paya’s advanced solution enhances back-office efficiency, offers features such as e-invoicing, automated card account updater and recurring billing. Paya delivers seamless card, ACH, and check payment acceptance, reporting, and reconciliation functionality directly into management workflows.

Paya’s solution was among the first native integrations to Acumatica’s Customer Portal, streamlining and simplifying receivables via real-time invoices and payments.    “As an early partner with Acumatica, these latest enhancements represent another step forward in our deep-seated partnership,” said Mark Engels, Paya’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We understand the Acumatica editions, the verticals they represent and share a common vision on advancing commerce for our customers.”

In combination with Paya’s comprehensive integrated payments platform, dedicated and personalized onboarding support, industry-leading service and partner go-to-market programs, Paya’s integrated suite provides its partners and their customers with end-to-end solutions to manage and grow their businesses.

“Paya continues to demonstrate its deep expertise across the verticals we serve and its commitment to delivering advanced solutions to our customers,” said Christian Lindberg, Vice President of Partner Solutions at Acumatica. “We are excited about Paya’s commitment to certifying in lockstep with our releases.”

About Paya
Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $35 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B end markets. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH, Dallas, TX and Tempe, AZ. For more information about Paya, visit www.paya.com or follow us on Twitter: PayaHQ and LinkedIn: Paya.

Investor Contact:
Matt Humphries, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
matt.humphries@paya.com

Media Contact:
Kerry Close
212-784-5717
kclose@groupgordon.com





