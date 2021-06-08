Ecolab Helps Customers Achieve Sustainable Operations, Providing Safe Food to 1.3 Billion People and Saving Enough Water for 712 Million People

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has launched its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report , entitled Partners for Greater Purpose: Leading in a Changing World. The report highlights Ecolab’s progress toward its 2030 Impact Goals and its work with leading companies to advance environmental and operational outcomes.

New digital sustainability report highlights progress to reduce water use and greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2050

“Our constantly evolving world requires businesses to operate with increased resilience and responsibility in mind,” said Ecolab President and CEO Christophe Beck. “Ecolab’s latest sustainability report showcases how sustainability is embedded into everything we do, from partnering with our customers and communities to how we run our own operations.”

In 2020, Ecolab helped customers:

Save 206 billion gallons of water, equivalent to the drinking water needs of 712 million people

Provide safe food to 1.3 billion people

Clean 66 billion hands

Protect 1.8 million people from infection

Avoid 3.5 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions



The report features stories of Ecolab’s work with customers to reduce water, energy, greenhouse gas emissions and waste, improving operational efficiency while saving costs. Featured customers include:

Global hotel company Wyndham, which partnered with Ecolab to save 160 million gallons of water annually

India-based steel company Tata Steel, which increased efficiency and reduced raw material use in its steel production process

Minnesota-based Gillette Children’s Hospital, which saw increased cleaning compliance through Ecolab’s Hand Hygiene Program

Indonesia-based Chandra Asri, a petrochemical company which saved $4.5 million through reduced water and energy use, waste production and greenhouse gas emissions

The 2020 report also covers Ecolab’s corporate responsibility progress from the past year, including the company’s work to protect its employees, customers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, continued efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion within its organization and communities, and recent efforts to advance water stewardship through collective business action through its role as a co-founding member of the Water Resilience Coalition, which aims at bringing together the 150 largest companies to reduce net water usage, as part of the UN CEO Global Water Mandate.

Ecolab’s 2020 report – the company’s 14th annual corporate sustainability report and first-ever fully digital report – was developed in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) G4 core guidelines. The report summary and complete GRI Index are available at Ecolab.com/Corporate-Responsibility.

“Each year we continue to strengthen our corporate responsibility reporting to demonstrate how we are driving greater impact for the benefit of all,” said Ecolab Senior Vice President of Corporate Sustainability Emilio Tenuta. “We look forward to continuing to partner with our customers, teams and communities, so we can all thrive in our changing world.”

Learn more about Ecolab’s 2020 sustainability progress at Ecolab.com/CSR.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

