DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital

This new partnership will align DMG and Brane in developing industry-leading, environmentally sustainable blockchain technology solutions and enhance shareholder value

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF: OTCQB) (FSE: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, is pleased to announce a $3-million strategic investment in Ottawa-based Brane Capital, a leading cryptocurrency and digital asset custodian.

DMG has agreed to purchase 8.0 million units of Brane at a unit price of $0.375 per unit. Each unit is composed of one common share in the capital of the Brane and one half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle DMG to purchase one additional common share of Brane at an exercise price of $0.50 per common share for a period of 24 months.

As disclosed on DMG’s management call on April 22, 2021, and its recent Q2 earnings call, the Company is executing on its use of proceeds strategy. DMG is focused on its rapidly developing Core+ strategy. This investment and partnership with Brane will allow DMG’s custody solutions, under the Blockseer portfolio, to enter the market sooner than anticipated and complement other technology investments DMG is currently planning.

“DMG considers Brane to be a unique and promising company in the global crypto custody space, and we’re excited about the opportunities this investment will achieve for both companies,” said Sheldon Bennett, DMG’s Chief Executive Officer. “DMG and Brane share strong commitments to innovation, integrity, and sustainability. This new partnership will position both companies as setting new standards of excellence in the blockchain sector.”

“Brane Vault is the best user experience I’ve seen for a multiple signature wallet, coupled with security best practices, and a technology approach that is native bitcoin to the core. We believe Brane’s technology will integrate into our Breeze and Freeze products to accelerate these products time-to-market and revenue sooner than planned. We are also investigating Brane’s technology for securing the pool payouts that DMG manages via Blockseer, as well,” stated Adrian Glover, DMG’s CTO.

