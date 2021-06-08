Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Receives Final Approval for Commencement of Trading, COB

SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the “Company”, “SGMD” or “Salona Global”) (TSXV:SGMD) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for its previously announced Change of Business and will commence trading on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021.



The Company has posted its latest corporate presentation, along with a webcast led by Chairman & interim CEO Les Cross, at www.salonaglobal.com/investors.