Allena Pharmaceuticals to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar Focused on ALLN-346 for the Treatment of Gout in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL Robert Terkeltaub, M.D., University of California San Diego School of Medicine, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with gout in the setting of CKD. Dr. Terkeltaub will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

NEWTON, Mass., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar focused on ALLN-346, a novel oral biologic currently in Phase 1 development for the treatment of gout in the setting of chronic kidney disease (CKD), on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 12:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time.

Allena's management team will also provide an overview of the ongoing clinical development program and potential commercial opportunity for ALLN-346, which is designed to be a first-in-class, orally administered, non-absorbed, urate-degrading enzyme. Allena recently initiated a Phase 1 multiple-ascending dose study in healthy volunteers and remains on track to initiate a Phase 2a program in patients with hyperuricemia during the third quarter.

Robert Terkeltaub, M.D., is Professor of Medicine at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and also is Section Chief of Rheumatology at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in San Diego. Dr. Terkeltaub received his medical degree at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, and completed McGill-based residency and training programs at Montreal General Hospital in Rheumatology and Internal Medicine. Dr. Terkeltaub has been the recipient of numerous teaching awards at the University of California at San Diego. Dr. Terkeltaub is an Associate Editor of Arthritis and Rheumatism and serves on numerous Study Sections in arthritis and vascular biology.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral biologic therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders. Allena is also developing ALLN-346 for the treatment of hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease, with a Phase 1 multiple-ascending dose study currently in progress and a Phase 2a program planned for the second half of 2021.