ChemoCentryx Announces Abstract on Avacopan in ANCA-Associated Vasculitis Selected as One of the Ten Best Abstracts at the ERA-EDTA Congress

-- Abstract on ‘The Effect of Avacopan, a Complement C5a Receptor Inhibitor, on Kidney Function in Patients with ANCA-Associated Vasculitis with Renal Disease’ honored on “Ten Best” list by the Paper Selection Committee of ERA-EDTA --

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced presentations highlighting outcomes of the Company’s Phase III ADVOCATE trial and Phase II ACCOLADE and LUMINA-1 trials as part of the annual meeting of the ERA-EDTA (European Renal Association – European Dialysis and Transplant Association), held in Berlin, Germany and virtually June 5-8, 2021.

The Paper Selection Committee of ERA-EDTA chose Dr. David Jayne’s presentation ‘The Effect of Avacopan, a Complement C5a Receptor Inhibitor, on Kidney Function in Patients with ANCA-Associated Vasculitis with Renal Disease’ as one of the ten best abstracts of the entire Congress. In his presentation, Dr. Jayne showed data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial that treatment with avacopan in patients with ANCA vasculitis with renal disease led to greater recovery in estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (eGFR), a key measure of kidney function and a more rapid improvement in the urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio than prednisone, with the potential to reduce longer term risks of end stage renal failure and death.

Avacopan was also featured in a late-breaking clinical trial presentation: ‘Orally Administered C5aR Inhibitor Avacopan in a Randomized, Double Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study for Treatment of C3G Glomerulopathy’. Dr. Andrew Bomback noted that although the number of patients in the study are too small to permit definitive conclusions, the ACCOLADE study is the largest trial yet of patients with this rare kidney disease, for which there are no approved treatments. He reported that the data suggested evidence of effect with avacopan, with a mean improvement in the disease activity score and significant improvements in the disease chronicity score and eGFR, compared to the placebo group at 26 weeks.