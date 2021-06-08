 
checkAd

MIMEDX Receives Regulatory Approval to Commercialize EPIFIX in Japan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 14:30  |  44   |   |   

Availability of EPIFIX Allografts Expected Early 2022

Approval Makes it Possible to Bring EPIFIX’s Healing Properties to as Many as 100,000 New Patients Annually

MARIETTA, Ga., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIMEDX Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced successful regulatory approval by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (JMHLW) to market EPIFIX in Japan.

EPIFIX - a bioabsorbable, human amniotic membrane allograft, is applied to affected areas for wound healing. The product uses proprietary methods, including the PURION process, to provide a semi-permeable, protective barrier that supports the healing cascade. EPIFIX protects the wound bed to aid in the development of granulation tissue and delivers a human biocompatible extracellular matrix that retains 300+ regulatory proteins.

MIMEDX submitted a Shonin (pre-market approval) to the JMHLW, Japan’s primary regulatory body for creating and implementing safety standards for drugs and medical devices, and the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA), an independent administrative agency that works with JMHLW to ensure the safety and quality of drugs and medical devices, in mid-2020. EPIFIX was approved for hard-to-heal chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) and venous leg ulcers (VLUs), which do not respond to conventional therapy. EPIFIX will be classified as a Class IV Medical Device and “Specified Biological Product” under JMHLW guidelines.

Dr. Hiroto Terashi, Chief Professor in Department of Plastic Surgery at Kobe University, Chairman of the Japanese Society for Foot Care and Podiatric Medicine (JFCPM), and Chairman of the Japan Society for Surgical Wound Care (JSSWC) said, “As a plastic surgeon and wound care physician for my entire career, I am delighted with EPIFIX’s approval in Japan. EPIFIX will greatly expand treatment options for chronic wounds caused by lower extremity venous and diabetic ulcers in patients in Japan, providing opportunities for increased limb salvage.”

"Diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers that are unable to heal on their own pose a serious long-term health risk to people around the world. Our vision is to provide access to EPIFIX technology that can change people’s lives, no matter where they live,” said Stan Micek, MIMEDX Senior Vice President, Business Development and International. “We are extremely pleased with JMHLW’s decision to grant Shonin approval for EPIFIX, and we are glad to be one step closer to bringing EPIFIX to market in Japan. Our focus will now shift toward obtaining appropriate reimbursement and establishing logistical and distribution networks for commercialization, which we hope will result in full availability of EPIFIX in the Japanese market in early 2022.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MIMEDX Receives Regulatory Approval to Commercialize EPIFIX in Japan Availability of EPIFIX Allografts Expected Early 2022 Approval Makes it Possible to Bring EPIFIX’s Healing Properties to as Many as 100,000 New Patients Annually MARIETTA, Ga., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MIMEDX Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board