Plains All American Executes Definitive Agreements for $850 million Sale of Natural Gas Storage Assets to Hartree Partners

Transaction positions Plains to exceed $750 million 2021 asset sales target (estimated closing: 3Q21)

HOUSTON, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) and Hartree Partners, LP (“Hartree”) today announced the execution of definitive agreements whereby Plains will sell its Pine Prairie and Southern Pines natural gas storage facilities to an affiliate of Hartree for a total cash consideration of $850 million (the “transaction”).



“Today’s announcement marks a key step in the execution of our 2021 Plan and deleveraging program. Successful completion of this transaction will enable Plains to exceed our 2021 asset sales target of $750 million, generating additional free cash flow and building momentum to reduce debt and increase investor returns,” said Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains. “This is a win-win transaction for both parties. Plains is exiting at an attractive valuation within a timeframe consistent with our expectations, while Hartree is receiving high-quality critical infrastructure in a strategic market. We thank our PAA Natural Gas team members for their dedication to excellence over the past decade plus, and we know they will contribute as part of Hartree to continue to unlock further value.”

“The Pine Prairie and Southern Pines natural gas storage facilities are two of the highest performing natural gas storage facilities in the United States,” said Steve Semlitz, co-founder of Hartree Partners. “We are attracted to the facilities’ strategic location in the Gulf Coast and diverse mix of pipeline, utility and LNG customers. Hartree looks forward to working with the existing management and operating teams to build upon their outstanding customer relationships and operating track record.”

The assets included in the transaction consist of approximately 70 billion cubic feet of total working gas capacity across nine caverns, along with associated base gas, header pipelines and compression facilities. Subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, Plains will re-classify the assets associated with the transaction to “held for sale” on its balance sheet and recognize a corresponding non-cash loss of approximately $480 million in accordance with GAAP requirements.