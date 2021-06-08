 
checkAd

Plains All American Executes Definitive Agreements for $850 million Sale of Natural Gas Storage Assets to Hartree Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 14:30  |  39   |   |   

Transaction positions Plains to exceed $750 million 2021 asset sales target (estimated closing: 3Q21)

HOUSTON, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) and Hartree Partners, LP (“Hartree”) today announced the execution of definitive agreements whereby Plains will sell its Pine Prairie and Southern Pines natural gas storage facilities to an affiliate of Hartree for a total cash consideration of $850 million (the “transaction”).

“Today’s announcement marks a key step in the execution of our 2021 Plan and deleveraging program. Successful completion of this transaction will enable Plains to exceed our 2021 asset sales target of $750 million, generating additional free cash flow and building momentum to reduce debt and increase investor returns,” said Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains. “This is a win-win transaction for both parties. Plains is exiting at an attractive valuation within a timeframe consistent with our expectations, while Hartree is receiving high-quality critical infrastructure in a strategic market. We thank our PAA Natural Gas team members for their dedication to excellence over the past decade plus, and we know they will contribute as part of Hartree to continue to unlock further value.”

“The Pine Prairie and Southern Pines natural gas storage facilities are two of the highest performing natural gas storage facilities in the United States,” said Steve Semlitz, co-founder of Hartree Partners. “We are attracted to the facilities’ strategic location in the Gulf Coast and diverse mix of pipeline, utility and LNG customers. Hartree looks forward to working with the existing management and operating teams to build upon their outstanding customer relationships and operating track record.”

The assets included in the transaction consist of approximately 70 billion cubic feet of total working gas capacity across nine caverns, along with associated base gas, header pipelines and compression facilities. Subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, Plains will re-classify the assets associated with the transaction to “held for sale” on its balance sheet and recognize a corresponding non-cash loss of approximately $480 million in accordance with GAAP requirements.

Seite 1 von 2


Erdgas jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plains All American Executes Definitive Agreements for $850 million Sale of Natural Gas Storage Assets to Hartree Partners Transaction positions Plains to exceed $750 million 2021 asset sales target (estimated closing: 3Q21)HOUSTON, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) and Hartree Partners, LP (“Hartree”) today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:36 Uhr
Österreichische OMV verkauft Tankstellennetz in Slowenien
08:22 Uhr
Tagesausblick-Livestream: Globale Chip-Knappheit: Was macht die Börse daraus?
07.06.21
Tagesausblick-Livestream: DAX: Für jeden was dabei
04.06.21
Aemetis Chairman/CEO Eric McAfee to Present at the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 10, 2021
04.06.21
Tagesausblick-Livestream: Welche Job-Daten sind gute Daten?
03.06.21
Die Global Energy Association leistet einen Beitrag zur Debatte über die Dekarbonisierung
03.06.21
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at May 31, 2021
02.06.21
Abaxx Technologies Inc. Announces Additions to Executive Management and Market Structure Advisory Leads
02.06.21
Tagesausblick-Livestream: Trotz DAX-Rekord: Stimmung bleibt verhalten
02.06.21
Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Strategic Acquisition