 
checkAd

Revive Therapeutics Partners with Supriya to Pursue EUA for Bucillamine to Treat COVID in India

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 14:38  |  53   |   |   

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF, Frankfurt: 31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce it has entered into a memorandum of understanding dated June 7, 2021 with Supriya Lifescience Ltd. (“Supriya”), a specialty pharmaceutical company based in India, to pursue manufacturing of the API, conducting clinical registration and commercialization for Bucillamine to treat COVID-19 through Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) in India. The relationship also sets the foundation for Revive to expand commercialization efforts globally by leveraging Supriya’s extensive manufacturing and commercial network and Revive’s ongoing US FDA Phase 3 clinical study results of Bucillamine to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

“While our Phase 3 clinical study for COVID-19 is ongoing in the USA, we  are laying the ground work by partnering with Supriya to execute on our global manufacturing and commercialization plans and leveraging their regulatory expertise and commercial reach with 78 countries they currently supply pharmaceutical products to,” said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive. “We are focused on completing our current Phase 3 study in the USA and also obtaining EUA. These results will support drug approval registrations globally, including India, Europe, and Canada.”

Dr. Satish Wagh, CMD, Supriya Lifescience Ltd. said, “Through this collaboration, we aim to join our forces with Revive  to accelerate access to Bucillamine in India at a time when it is most needed. This is a step towards making more treatment options available to patients in India in dealing with the pandemic. With this partnership, Supriya aims to enter into a niche area of chemistry and products thereby bolstering its CMO and research capabilities.”

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate or cure COVID-19 (SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About Supriya Lifescience Ltd.

Based in Mumbai, India, Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is EUGMP and USFDA approved manufacturer and supplier of active pharmaceuticals ingredients and pharmaceutical products. Supriya exports to 78 countries (in Fiscal 2021) and has niche product offerings of 39 APIs focused on diverse therapeutic segments such as antihistamine, analgesic, anesthetic, vitamin, anti-asthmatic and anti-allergic. Supriya’s manufacturing facility is approved by various international regulatory authorities such as USFDA, EUGMP, EDQM, SFDA NMPA, ANVISA, KFDA, PMDA, TGA and Taiwan FDA. For more information, visit www.supriyalifescience.com.    

Seite 1 von 3
Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Revive Therapeutics Partners with Supriya to Pursue EUA for Bucillamine to Treat COVID in India TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF, Frankfurt: 31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Announces Trading to Begin June 8, 2021 Under Symbol CSE:YUM
14:00 Uhr
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Arranges $4,482,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.57 per Unit and Has Closed First Tranche
14:00 Uhr
Immutep Reveals a New Anti-LAG-3 Research Program
14:00 Uhr
Saniona to Present Preclinical Data on SAN711 at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology
14:00 Uhr
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Total Operations and Production Services (TOPS) from Black Bay Energy Capital
08:00 Uhr
Pacific Biosciences Welcomes Neil Ward to Its Leadership Team as Vice President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East, and Africa
07.06.21
NeoGames Appoints Christopher G. Shaban as EVP Sales, Marketing and Customer Development
07.06.21
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces US$66.4 Million of Acquisitions and US$72.0 Million Equity Offering
07.06.21
Allakos Completes Patient Enrollment in Phase 3 Eosinophilic Gastritis and/or Eosinophilic Duodenitis and Phase 2/3 Eosinophilic Esophagitis Clinical Trials of Lirentelimab (AK002)
07.06.21
Amerigo Announces Changes to its Board of Directors