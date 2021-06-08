Revive Therapeutics Partners with Supriya to Pursue EUA for Bucillamine to Treat COVID in India

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF, Frankfurt: 31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce it has entered into a memorandum of understanding dated June 7, 2021 with Supriya Lifescience Ltd. (“Supriya”), a specialty pharmaceutical company based in India, to pursue manufacturing of the API, conducting clinical registration and commercialization for Bucillamine to treat COVID-19 through Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) in India. The relationship also sets the foundation for Revive to expand commercialization efforts globally by leveraging Supriya’s extensive manufacturing and commercial network and Revive’s ongoing US FDA Phase 3 clinical study results of Bucillamine to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19.



“While our Phase 3 clinical study for COVID-19 is ongoing in the USA, we are laying the ground work by partnering with Supriya to execute on our global manufacturing and commercialization plans and leveraging their regulatory expertise and commercial reach with 78 countries they currently supply pharmaceutical products to,” said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive. “We are focused on completing our current Phase 3 study in the USA and also obtaining EUA. These results will support drug approval registrations globally, including India, Europe, and Canada.”