AnalytixInsight Expands AI-Driven Research Distribution Agreement with Refinitiv

The expanded agreement provides for additional revenues relating to Refinitiv’s institutional distribution of the Company’s machine-created research content and strengthens the Refinitiv AI-driven research initiative which began in May 2018. It also follows the Company’s recent launch of ESG Analytics, which provides ESG performance analysis and ESG scoring summaries on the approximately 9,000 global companies who report their ESG measures.

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF ), is pleased to announce the Company has signed an expanded research distribution agreement with Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business and one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure.

AnalytixInsight is an established AI-driven content supplier with the ability to offer research content on small & mid-cap companies worldwide through its CapitalCube platform, which delivers scalable, machine-created content. Its powerful analytics engine is capable of 100 billion daily computations and performs financial analysis on approximately 50,000 global stocks and North American ETFs.

Under the Refinitiv initiative, CapitalCube has already published more than 13,000 reports on company earnings, dividend quality, and pre-revenue company analysis. CapitalCube also embeds ESG scores and ESG metrics into its proprietary analysis and narratives. ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) is commonly used as a generic term by investors and regulators to evaluate corporate behaviours.

Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business, is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure. With $6.25 billion in revenue, over 40,000 customers and 400,000 end users across 190 countries, Refinitiv is powering participants across the global financial marketplace.

