Measure, an AgEagle Company, and Parrot Complete Integration of Ground Control with ANAFI Drone Platforms

Pairing of Best-in-Class Solutions Enables Simplified End-to-End Management and Rapid Scaling of Enterprise Drone Fleet Operations

WICHITA, Kan., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading drone solutions provider, today announced that Measure, an AgEagle company, has partnered with Parrot (Euronext Paris: PARRO), the leading European drone group, to integrate Measure Ground Control with Parrot’s ANAFI, ANAFI USA and ANAFI Thermal drone platforms. The integration provides enterprise customers with a world-class, end-to-end solution for easily managing and scaling drone fleet operation workflows.

Through a secure mobile flight management application combined with a cloud-based management portal, Measure’s award-winning Ground Control software ensures safe manual and automated missions, capturing real-time data-driven insights that businesses need to reap the transformative benefits of their ANAFI drone or drone fleet. The software has been seamlessly paired with ANAFI’s rapid deployment and ease of operation to provide mission personnel with Ground Control’s standard flight tools, as well as the ability to tailor and expand their use through selection of additional program management and data processing capabilities.

Commenting on the new partnership, Jesse Stepler, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Product at Measure, stated, “As a hardware-agnostic solution, Ground Control was engineered to be compatible with best-in-class drone platforms, now including Parrot ANAFI. We are delighted to be teaming with Parrot to empower enterprise customers with a fully integrated Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) platform that enables them to easily fly, track and manage in real-time their ANAFI drones used to address key operational objectives efficiently and safely.”

Features of Ground Control now enabled on the ANAFI platform include manual flight control and data collection, program management and compliance, data processing and analysis, integration with existing customer workflow systems and much more.

Parrot’s Director of Strategic Partnerships, Jerome Bouvard, noted, “Parrot remains committed to continuous innovation of our ANAFI platform through the addition of high performance, value-enhancing partners. The integration with Measure Ground Control advances Parrot’s quest to provide the most robust, safe and reliable drone solutions to professional operators seeking to deploy drones at scale.”

