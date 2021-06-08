REMINDER - KP Tissue Announces its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX: KPT) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. In the context of the COVID-19 crisis, the Corporation has decided to hold the meeting in a virtual-only format which will be conducted via live webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/239265926 .



For shareholders, media and other interested parties who are unable to attend, the presentation material will also be available on the web site www.kptissueinc.com .