Epazz Holdings ZenaTech Begins Production of ZenaDrone 1000; To Deliver More Drones to Greenheart Hemp Farms in August After Beta Testing

As the ZenaDrone 1000 begins production, it will benefit many farmers and improve their farms

CHICAGO, IL, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced today that its holding, ZenaTech Inc., has successfully conducted flight testing of the ZenaDrone 1000 in Ireland. The company is upgrading components to increase flight time and hover for extended periods. The company plans to begin autonomous flights next week.

The ZenaDrone smart farming solution combines ZenaTech’s software and hardware technological features beneficial to hemp farming at Greenheart CBD farms in Ireland and other crop farming estates. Its technical components can efficiently monitor hemp plant health, detect potential plant problems and help determine the male hemp plants, so the farmers will remove them to quickly increase female hemp plants necessary for producing volumes of CBD oil. The company is working on the technology to remove male hemp plants from the fields.

The drone’s distinguishable features include octa quad propellers for excellent lift, speed, and hovering capabilities. Moreover, it has multispectral sensors – infrared, thermal, red, green, blue – for terrain mapping, and GPRS capabilities for tracking. It contains weather sensors – sunlight, wind, and rain-sensing elements for accurate environmental data surrounding the plants. Its 4K high definition camera captures clear images and records crisp videos that display even the little details for precise plant tracking and monitoring. It can store up to one (1) terabyte of data gathered over time.

ZenaDrone 1000 is wrapped with a strong carbon fiber body coat with which you can customize the paint job accordingly. Production of the next version of the ZenaDrone 1000 begins on July 1, 2021, in the United Arab Emirates Free Zone. The company will ship the next drone version to Ireland in August.

Dr. Shaun Passley, CEO of Epazz and ZenaPay, said, “Our ZenaDrone team continues to innovate, improve, test, and enhance the drone components to create a hybrid smart farming solution drone that meets the needs of the farmers. Each prototype is better, faster, more efficient than the previous one. So we are very excited for the future of hemp farming with the help of drones.” 

