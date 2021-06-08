Epazz Holdings ZenaTech Begins Production of ZenaDrone 1000; To Deliver More Drones to Greenheart Hemp Farms in August After Beta Testing

As the ZenaDrone 1000 begins production, it will benefit many farmers and improve their farms

CHICAGO, IL, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced today that its holding, ZenaTech Inc., has successfully conducted flight testing of the ZenaDrone 1000 in Ireland. The company is upgrading components to increase flight time and hover for extended periods. The company plans to begin autonomous flights next week.

The ZenaDrone smart farming solution combines ZenaTech’s software and hardware technological features beneficial to hemp farming at Greenheart CBD farms in Ireland and other crop farming estates. Its technical components can efficiently monitor hemp plant health, detect potential plant problems and help determine the male hemp plants, so the farmers will remove them to quickly increase female hemp plants necessary for producing volumes of CBD oil. The company is working on the technology to remove male hemp plants from the fields.