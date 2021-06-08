 
Ideal Power Vice President of Business Development Jeff Knapp to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2 00 pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bi-directional power switches, today announced that that Jeff Knapp, Vice President Business Development, will participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm EDT.

Topic: Ideal Power: Looking at B-TRAN Applications for the EV Market

Investors and other persons interested in participating in the event must register using the link below. Please note that registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay after the presentation ends on June 10, 2021, utilizing the same registration link.

Registration Link: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1468895&tp_key=e8 ...

About Ideal Power Inc.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact: 
LHA Investor Relations
Carolyn Capaccio, CFA
T: 212-838-3777
IdealPowerIR@lhai.com





