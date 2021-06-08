Wellteq Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Digital Sleep Solution Expanding Mental Health Capabilities

Wellteq (CSE.WTEQ) (OTC.WTEQF) has signed a letter of intent to acquire selected intellectual property assets to expand its sleep assessment and coaching capabilities within its broader mental health solution.





Completion of the proposed acquisition will immediately extend Wellteq’s capabilities in the sleep pillar within its four-pillars of wellbeing strategy - activity, nutrition, sleep, mindfulness.





This proposed acquisition utilises less than 4% of the Company’s cash reserves and brings immediate market value by fueling the pipeline and sales potential whilst maintaining a strong balance sheet for additional growth strategies.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTC:WTEQF), (the “Company” or “Wellteq”) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a letter of intent (the “LOI”) detailing the general terms for the proposed acquisition of selected intellectual property assets (the “Digital Sleep Solution”) from an established digital health enterprise that will immediately expand Wellteq’s offerings in mental health.

Under the terms of the LOI, Wellteq can acquire the Digital Sleep Solution for a purchase price of CA$560,000, comprised of cash and common shares (with the cash component consuming less than 4% of the company's cash reserves). Closing of the proposed acquisition is subject to Wellteq’s completion of its due diligence, the entry by the parties into a definitive agreement, and the receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals, including, if required the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Wellteq have an exclusive period to complete the proposed acquisition which expires June 30, 2021. The Digital Sleep Solution assets include source code, databases, workflows, and research which will enhance Wellteq’s current sleep proposition and is projected to improve user value and therefor sales potential.

The Digital Sleep Solution has been developed over many years by industry experts and academic communities and it is expected that its acquisition will help extend Wellteq’s capabilities targeting employee stress, anxiety, depression and burnout, the latter of which has been included by the World Health Organization in the 11th Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) as an ‘occupational phenomenon’ and is closely aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Mental health forms the foundation of ISO45003, the first global standard giving practical guidance on managing psychological health at work by the International Organization for Standardization. Sleep is a core component of both physical and mental health. According to the Sleep Foundation, sleep-deprived employees are 70% more likely to be involved in workplace accidents than colleagues who are not sleep-deprived.