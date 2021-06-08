Perk Labs Announces Agreement with Century Restaurant Group and New Channel Partner Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FRA:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on curated specialty products and digital gift cards, …

"We are excited to launch our new reseller program with Century Restaurant Group joining us as our first partner in the program,' said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO of Perk Labs. "We believe that our reseller program will be key to our ability to scale and distribute our restaurant mobile ordering, payment and digital loyalty solution across the North American continent."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FRA:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on curated specialty products and digital gift cards, today announced that it has launched a reseller program for its restaurant payment solution and that Century Restaurant Group has signed an agreement to be its first reseller partner.

Perk believes that its reseller program offers companies and individuals a lucrative income-generating opportunity in the rapidly growing business of digital payments and ordering. Under the reseller program, resellers have the right to sell Perk's restaurant ordering and payment solution to restaurants and receive a share of the revenue received on every order. Perk's restaurant solution includes QR code payment, PayByPhoto, order from table, pre-order and pick-up, self-managed delivery and Perk's proprietary digital loyalty program. By working with resellers, Perk will be able to scale up its business without having to hire a large sales and operations workforce that would be required to physically support brick & mortar restaurants across North America.

"We are excited to partner with Perk and bring its innovative ordering and payment solution to the restaurant industry," said Justin Strange, President of Century Restaurant Group. "I believe that ordering and paying directly through your mobile device while sitting at your table is the future for restaurants and the time is right to bring this solution to the market as restaurants begin to re-open following the pandemic restrictions lifting."

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement with Century, Perk will receive a recurring annual fee in addition to a percentage share of transaction fees. Century will have exclusive reseller rights for the restaurant vertical in the Greater Vancouver region and Perk will provide technical support. The agreement also includes a minimum sales target for Century to achieve over a three-year period.