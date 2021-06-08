 
checkAd

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility at La Serra Ltd., a UK based Tomato Greenhouse Grower with Marketing Partner Rika BioTech Limited

Autor: Accesswire
08.06.2021, 14:30  |  64   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with UK tomato greenhouse grower, La Serra …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with UK tomato greenhouse grower, La Serra Ltd. ("La Serra"). This project was sourced by GROW's UK based Marketing Partner Rika BioTech Limited ("Rika").

The commercial feasibility will be conducted in a section of La Serra's 8-hectare (861,000 square foot) greenhouse for one-year. The primary focus of the commercial feasibility is to assess CO2 Delivery Solutions'™ Perimeter Protection™ benefits. Suppression of powdery mildew on susceptible tomato varieties is of interest to La Serra as it is expected to result in significant crop savings resulting in improved operating margins. The commercial feasibility will also monitor enhanced tomato fruit production and CO2 usage.

The La Serra facility was built in 2018 with the first planting in 2019. It is a state-of-the-art glass greenhouse employing hybrid lighting with both Top LED and Inter-lighting which operates year-round.

La Serra's General Manager, Nick Arnst stated, "We are interested in the CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology and in particular its plant Perimeter Protection™ benefits. Suppressing powdery mildew can be a challenge given the variety of tomatoes we grow. Suppression of powdery mildew would result in significant crop savings and be positively reflected in our operating margins. At La Serra, one of the most technologically advanced tomato greenhouses in the UK, our goals are to leverage all available technology to operate a facility that is sustainable, minimizes its carbon footprint while at the same time maximizing financial performance."

Rika BioTech Limited Principal, Harry Hoskyns stated, "Our efforts in our home country to increase the value of UK's protected grow facilities with CO2 Delivery Solutions™ systems are beginning to show results. We are very encouraged by the interest to date and look forward to additional commercial feasibilities and in time, purchases of CO2 GRO's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ systems."

GROW's VP Sales & Strategic Alliances, Aaron Archibald stated, "Our partnership with Rika has already borne fruit with our previous commercial feasibility announcements in France and the Netherlands. We are excited for Rika's second project in their home country, the United Kingdom. We look forward to continue gaining traction in their exclusive markets of the UK, the Netherlands and Belgium where they are building the foundation for a strong sales pipeline."

Seite 1 von 4
CO2 Gro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility at La Serra Ltd., a UK based Tomato Greenhouse Grower with Marketing Partner Rika BioTech Limited TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with UK tomato greenhouse grower, La Serra …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Settlement Agreement
Gold Mountain Receives Draft Mining Permit from the Ministry of Mines
Defi Ventures Inc. Announces Closing of $17.7 Million Financing and Name Change to Wonderfi
Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with Joseph Holdings, ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Focus Financial Partners to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 US Financials, Payments & CRE ...
Rogue Update: Landscape Stone Sales continue through April and May, Extends Debt Facility
Gratomic Grants Stock Options
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Director Resignation
Naturally Splendid Secures 10-Year Exclusive Manufacturing and Distribution Rights To Popular Plant ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces an Agreement with Rancho Nexo to Market CO2 Delivery Solutions(TM) in Mexico’s Protected Agriculture Market
28.05.21
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2021