CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility at La Serra Ltd., a UK based Tomato Greenhouse Grower with Marketing Partner Rika BioTech Limited

The commercial feasibility will be conducted in a section of La Serra's 8-hectare (861,000 square foot) greenhouse for one-year. The primary focus of the commercial feasibility is to assess CO2 Delivery Solutions'™ Perimeter Protection™ benefits. Suppression of powdery mildew on susceptible tomato varieties is of interest to La Serra as it is expected to result in significant crop savings resulting in improved operating margins. The commercial feasibility will also monitor enhanced tomato fruit production and CO 2 usage.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. (" GROW ") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with UK tomato greenhouse grower, La Serra Ltd. (" La Serra "). This project was sourced by GROW's UK based Marketing Partner Rika BioTech Limited (" Rika ").

The La Serra facility was built in 2018 with the first planting in 2019. It is a state-of-the-art glass greenhouse employing hybrid lighting with both Top LED and Inter-lighting which operates year-round.

La Serra's General Manager, Nick Arnst stated, "We are interested in the CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology and in particular its plant Perimeter Protection™ benefits. Suppressing powdery mildew can be a challenge given the variety of tomatoes we grow. Suppression of powdery mildew would result in significant crop savings and be positively reflected in our operating margins. At La Serra, one of the most technologically advanced tomato greenhouses in the UK, our goals are to leverage all available technology to operate a facility that is sustainable, minimizes its carbon footprint while at the same time maximizing financial performance."

Rika BioTech Limited Principal, Harry Hoskyns stated, "Our efforts in our home country to increase the value of UK's protected grow facilities with CO2 Delivery Solutions™ systems are beginning to show results. We are very encouraged by the interest to date and look forward to additional commercial feasibilities and in time, purchases of CO2 GRO's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ systems."

GROW's VP Sales & Strategic Alliances, Aaron Archibald stated, "Our partnership with Rika has already borne fruit with our previous commercial feasibility announcements in France and the Netherlands. We are excited for Rika's second project in their home country, the United Kingdom. We look forward to continue gaining traction in their exclusive markets of the UK, the Netherlands and Belgium where they are building the foundation for a strong sales pipeline."