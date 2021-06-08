 
Franklin Mining to Employ Eco-friendly Gold Processing Service and Extraction

Franklin Mining to Employ Eco-friendly Gold Processing Service and Extraction

Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Mr. Giovanni Viscarra, a geologist contracted by Franklin Mining (OTC Pink: FMNJ), has submitted his findings to CEO William Petty and the mining company plans to proceed with future mining and processing efforts. Mr. Petty has been researching co-operative and private operations and cultivating relationships with Bolivia's mining co-operatives, located in La Paz, Tipuani, Mapiri and Guanay areas since 2013. These areas are where initial testing was carried out by means of tailings processing using smaller, research- oriented machines operating under the same basic technical principles of the new, larger machinery being built and shipped to Bolivia later this year.

Typical gold metallurgical recoveries achieved by Bolivia's artisanal miners are of 40-50%, which is accomplished by utilizing antiquated gravity circuits. Despite this, there are hundreds of profitable operations in the region, resulting in the high presence of gold-rich tailings. Franklin Mining will have access to modern processing technologies, by means of which estimated recoveries of up to 90% can be achieved. The proposed processing method utilizes only gravity and involves no leaching, which reduces costs along with the negative environmental impact. Alluvial deposits in the area traditionally have high clay content contributing to the poor metallurgical recoveries co-operative miners are currently obtaining. Franklin Mining plans to use a plant for processing built to specification in order to avoid these issues that were encountered during the 2015 Pilot Program.

The chosen area has a long history of profitable alluvial mining, with modern operations dating back to 1920. However, the area has been mined since pre-Colombian times. Statistics from SENARECOM (Servicio Nacional de Registro y Control de Comercializacion de Metales y Minerales/National Service of Registration and Control of Marketing of Metals and Minerals) indicate a weekly production of 300Kg of gold from the Tipuani and Guanay area. In recorded history, it has produced an estimated 35 million ounces of gold.

