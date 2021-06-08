 
Guidewire Software Announces Promotion of PartnerConnect Consulting Partner, Exavalu, Inc.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Exavalu, Inc. has been promoted to PartnerConnect Consulting Select partner. The PartnerConnect Consulting partner program includes three relationship tiers: Select, Advantage, and Global Premier. The tiers are designed to recognize partners based on achievements and contributions such as insurance industry expertise, the number of Guidewire certified employees, and the achievement of specializations.

Exavalu, Inc. is an insurance industry focused consulting firm that’s a trusted advisor to leading property and casualty insurers on core and digital transformation. Exavalu’s established global Guidewire practice consists of experienced professionals with many years of implementation experience across the Guidewire suite of products including InsuranceSuite, Digital, Data, and InsuranceNow, as well as Guidewire Cloud, Guidewire’s cloud service.

“We congratulate Exavalu, Inc. on its well-deserved promotion to Select partner within our PartnerConnect program,” said Lisa Walsh, vice president, Alliances, Guidewire Software. “We are extremely pleased to recognize Exavalu Inc.’s established implementation experience across Guidewire’s suite of products and look forward to strengthening our relationship serving our mutual and valued customers.”

About Exavalu, Inc.

Exavalu, Inc. is an Insurance industry focused consulting firm that’s a trusted advisor to top Property & Casualty insurers on Core and Digital Transformation. We help Insurance carriers deliver on their strategies around market growth, profitability, cost reduction, risk management, and innovation. Our global team of highly experienced Insurance business and technology SMEs help carriers with advisory & implementation services on Core modernization, Customer Experience improvement, Integration, Automation, Data Analytics & AI, and Cloud Migration & Engineering.

To learn more, please visit www.exavalu.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include over 12,000 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter:
@Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

