Hyliion Accelerates Growth, Begins Expansion of Its Austin, Texas Headquarters

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that it has begun a significant expansion of its Austin headquarters. Driven by a growing staff and the need for additional installation and testing capacity, the multi-million-dollar project will be broken into three stages, focusing on increased office space, a reconfigured installation warehouse, and a new research and development testing area. The full project is expected to be completed next year.

Rendering of Hyliion showroom that will be added in significant expansion of Austin headquarters (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our people and our products are at the core of this expansion,” said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion. “We are growing to accommodate current and expected future demand for our innovative powertrain solutions. Each decision made in our building redesign is intended to support our commercialization goals as we work toward the rollout of our new Hybrid unit later this year and the launch of our Hypertruck ERX.”

The full project will increase facility capacity by 50%, and will include:

  • Expanding the facility footprint to 120,000 square feet
  • Adding 20,000 square feet of office space, enabling the entire facility to accommodate up to 500 employees
  • More than doubling the installation footprint and the number of trucks able to undergo simultaneous installation
  • Tripling the size of the area where Hyliion develops its proprietary battery technology
  • Increasing the testing area, where Hyliion’s powertrain and batteries are assessed and validated before becoming next generation solutions
  • Building a second floor and a fitness center

Richelle Frank, who recently joined Hyliion as Vice President, Operations, will oversee the day-to-day progress of the redesign – in addition to her duties leading a growing operations team and managing all of Hyliion’s installation and assembly programs.

“I am thrilled to have joined such a talented team and a company whose mission is helping to bring superior performance, emissions reductions, and lower operating costs to the commercial trucking industry,” said Frank. “I look forward to accelerating and building upon the strategic actions that Hyliion has already undertaken towards broader commercialization of our products.”

27.05.21
Hyliion’s Hybrid CNG Solution Receives Positive Feedback Through NW Natural’s Truck Loan Program
24.05.21
Hyliion Announces Participation in Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences
20.05.21
Hyliion Partners with Texas-Based Oil & Gas Industry Leader for Fleet Electrification
17.05.21
Analyse: E-Mobilität: Neues von den SPACs
11.05.21
Hyliion Reports First Quarter 2021 Business Updates