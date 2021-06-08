 
omniQ Receives Contract to Deploy AI Based Technology at Philadelphia International Airport

  • omniQ’s AI Based EZ Edge VRS (Vehicle Recognition System) automates and monitors entry and exits of vehicles to regulate and facilitate ride share traffic and ease congestion.
  • EZ Edge will be deployed at Philadelphia International Airport for machine vision monitoring of Lanes for Transportation Network Companies (TNC) including Uber, Lyft and, Taxis, to help manage entrance to the TNC lot.

  • EZ Edge operates on edge-based processing using our proprietary deep learning convolutional neural network engine and is enhanced with omniQ’s virtual loop technology for easy installation.

  • omniQ’s AI based solutions are already deployed in over three dozen Airports in the United States including New York JFK, New York LaGuardia, Newark, Miami, Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and others.

  • Contract follows recently announced new purchase agreements to deploy omniQ’s AI Based solutions at Georgia State University and in a Multi-Billion Dollar Medical Center.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniQ Corp (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT-based solutions, announced today that it has received a contract at Philadelphia International Airport, to deploy its AI Based, EZ Edge VRS Deployment Kit which automates and monitors entry and exits of vehicles at the TNC Lane. EZ Edge operates on edge-based processing using our deep learning convolutional neural network engine along with our latest virtual loop technology.

EZ Edge will be deployed at Philadelphia International Airport’s TNC Lane for transportation network companies including Uber, Lyft and taxis, to help manage entrance to the TNC lot.

Through a unique third party integration with omniQ, EZ Edge enables tracking of TNC vehicles on airport property as geofencing technology identifies the TNC vehicle and sends data, including the license plate number, on the approaching vehicle to omniQ. Third party partners incorporate reporting and payment portals to correctly charge the TNC vehicles.

Upon EZ Edge detection & identification of the vehicle as it approaches the TNC holding lot, EZ Edge vends the gate and allows the driver to enter. omniQ Virtual Loop Technology is configured so that there are no physical ground loops needed to be cut into the pavement simplifying the installation and costs. The solution is AI Machine Vision based, and virtually detects objects and identifies the vehicles. The solution further assists in curb management, congestion, wait times, access control and correct billing for using the airport for pick-up and drop-off.

