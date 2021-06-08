The Offering will now consist of: (i) up to 2,170,000 units of the Company (each, a “ Unit ”) at a price of $3.00 per Unit; and (ii) up to 833,333 flow-through units of the Company (each, a “ FT Unit ”) at a price of $3.60 per FT Unit, in any combination and for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6,510,000 so long as the total number of Units and FT Units issued pursuant to the Offering does not exceed 2,170,000.

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the “ Company ” ) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “ Agent ”) to amend the terms of the brokered private placement offering (the “ Offering ”) previously announced by the Company on May 12, 2021.

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $3.90 for a period of three (3) years from the Closing Date.

Each FT Unit shall be comprised of one Common Share (each, a “FT Share”) which will qualify as a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”) and one Warrant, with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share, which shall not qualify as a “flow-through share”, at an exercise price of $3.90 for a period of three (3) years from the Closing Date.

The Company has granted the Agent an option, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time prior to the Closing Date, to increase the size of the Offering by up to 500,000 Units to raise additional gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000.

The Offering will be conducted pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement to be entered into between the Company and the Agent on or prior to the Closing Date. The Company has agreed to pay the Agent a cash fee equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and to issue that number of broker warrants equal to 6.0% of the number of Units and FT Units sold under the Offering (each a “Broker Warrant”). Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Unit for a period of three (3) years from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $3.00. In addition, the Company has agreed to pay the Agent a corporate finance fee payable in Units and equal to 2.0% of the number of Units and FT Units sold under the Offering.