 
checkAd

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 14:59  |  107   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the Company) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Agent”) to amend the terms of the brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”) previously announced by the Company on May 12, 2021.

The Offering will now consist of: (i) up to 2,170,000 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $3.00 per Unit; and (ii) up to 833,333 flow-through units of the Company (each, a “FT Unit”) at a price of $3.60 per FT Unit, in any combination and for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6,510,000 so long as the total number of Units and FT Units issued pursuant to the Offering does not exceed 2,170,000.

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $3.90 for a period of three (3) years from the Closing Date.

Each FT Unit shall be comprised of one Common Share (each, a “FT Share”) which will qualify as a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”) and one Warrant, with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share, which shall not qualify as a “flow-through share”, at an exercise price of $3.90 for a period of three (3) years from the Closing Date.

The Company has granted the Agent an option, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time prior to the Closing Date, to increase the size of the Offering by up to 500,000 Units to raise additional gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000.

The Offering will be conducted pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement to be entered into between the Company and the Agent on or prior to the Closing Date. The Company has agreed to pay the Agent a cash fee equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and to issue that number of broker warrants equal to 6.0% of the number of Units and FT Units sold under the Offering (each a “Broker Warrant”). Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Unit for a period of three (3) years from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $3.00. In addition, the Company has agreed to pay the Agent a corporate finance fee payable in Units and equal to 2.0% of the number of Units and FT Units sold under the Offering.

Seite 1 von 4
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. Vancouver, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - St. James Gold Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:45 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Rover Metals will Erfolg des letzten Jahres wiederholen
14:37 Uhr
BARRICK GOLD: Spannende Phase läuft
14:32 Uhr
Goldplay Mining: Satellitenbilder liefern neue Aufschlüsse über Scottie West
14:30 Uhr
Millrock Announces Agreement With Tocvan Ventures for El Picacho Project, Sonora, Mexico
14:30 Uhr
REPEAT – Gold’n Futures Identifies Initial Area of Priority Gold Targets at the Hercules Project in Northern Ontario
14:00 Uhr
American Pacific Mining Announces Closing of Private Placement with Strategic Investor, Michael Gentile, CFA, and Provides Update on Warrant Exercises
14:00 Uhr
Azincourt Energy Drilling Returns Elevated Uranium at the East Preston Uranium Project
14:00 Uhr
Osisko Infill Drilling Returns High Grade at Lynx
14:00 Uhr
Drilling at SFdLA Continues to Extend High Grade Mineralisation, with 17m at 4.3% Cu, 0.64 g/t Au and 108 g/t Ag (5.7% CuEq), including 3m at 18.9% Cu, 2.8 g/t Au and 431 g/t Ag (24% CuEq)
14:00 Uhr
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy’s Drilling Returns Elevated Uranium at the East Preston Uranium Project