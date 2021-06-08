Conduent Healthy Communities Institute Adds New Index for Detailed View of Food Insecurity in America

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced the addition of the 2021 Food Insecurity Index to its Healthy Communities Institute platform. The index gives local government agencies and organizations real-time data to validate investments in local food assistance programs and to speed resources to residents within their communities who are at risk of experiencing food insecurity.

Conduent’s Healthy Communities Institute (HCI) is a trusted resource for organizations using data and evidence-based practices to address environmental factors and the social determinants of health (SDoH). The Food Insecurity Index is the first of three new equity indexes that will be published on the HCI platform this year. Organizations across 530 counties rely on HCI analytics to take action to reduce social inequities, identify health disparities and improve access to vital resources to impact more than 115 million lives.

Food insecurity rates, which tend to be higher in marginalized communities, can act as a bellwether for broader socioeconomic burdens. To help organizations more accurately measure food insecurity, HCI is using a novel approach that summarizes multiple socio-economic factors, such as household income and health indicators, into one composite score for easier and more accurate identification of high need areas by zip code, census tract, or county.

It is estimated that more than 50 million Americans live in households that may be food insecure, which is defined as the disruption of food intake because of lack of money and other resources. HCI adds its newest index as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) increased SNAP benefits by 15 percent, or about $28 more per person each month, through September 2021.

“Food insecurity carries with it a social stigma that often hinders local organizations from understanding the depth of need within vulnerable populations. HCI is helping a broad cross-section of public, private and community-based organizations with composite data to take the guess work out of where to intensify investments that improve access to nourishing food and other social supports that promote healthy outcomes,” said Sheila Curr, Leader of Commercial Healthcare at Conduent.