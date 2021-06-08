NovAccess Global Readies for Development of Novel Immunotherapies for Brain Tumor Patients with pre-IND meeting scheduled with the FDA and Files Form 10-K for Fiscal 2020 and Form 10-Q for FQ1/FQ2, 2021

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / NovAccess Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) (the 'Company' or 'NovAccess'), a cancer therapeutics company with operations in biotechnology, is pleased to announce that it has filed the Form 10-K annual filing …

The Company also published an update from the CEO, Dr. Dwain Irvin, on the future direction of the Company as well as milestones for the rest of the year 2021.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / NovAccess Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) (the 'Company' or 'NovAccess'), a cancer therapeutics company with operations in biotechnology, is pleased to announce that it has filed the Form 10-K annual filing for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, and also filed Form 10-Q, quarterly filing for the quarters ending December 31, 2020 and March 31 st , 2021.

NovAccess Global is a translational biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients, featuring recently approved United States patent #US9764014B2. The patent is granted under the category of 'Cancer Antigens' and related to the 'treatment of cancer using vaccination therapy.' NovAccess Global is at the pre-IND stage and is currently interacting with the FDA to start the IND process for approval to begin human clinical trials. NovAccess Global has its first pre-IND meeting with the FDA June 16th, 2021.

NovAccess Global will initially target Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), the most common adult brain tumor with less than a 15-month median survival and no cure. Despite advances in chemotherapy and radiation therapy over the last 30-40 years, there has been no significant improvement in survival time for GBM patients. Currently, there is no immunotherapy for treating brain tumor patients available in the market. To date, immunotherapy has proven to be successful in treating prostate cancer and other cancers. NovAccess Global is very excited about the potential of this novel approach to treating brain cancer and providing a desperately needed alternative to brain patients.

"We believe we have a unique approach to helping fight a disease which affects millions of people worldwide. Through recent advancements of the Company including achieving both financial and business milestones, we are ready to begin to accelerate our progress and advancements.," commented Dr. Dwain Irvin, NovAccess Chief Executive Officer. For more details on the NovAccess Global business plan and the CEO vision for 2021 please visit: www.NovaccessGlobal.com

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.