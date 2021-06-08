 
checkAd

NovAccess Global Readies for Development of Novel Immunotherapies for Brain Tumor Patients with pre-IND meeting scheduled with the FDA and Files Form 10-K for Fiscal 2020 and Form 10-Q for FQ1/FQ2, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
08.06.2021, 15:00  |  49   |   |   

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / NovAccess Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) (the 'Company' or 'NovAccess'), a cancer therapeutics company with operations in biotechnology, is pleased to announce that it has filed the Form 10-K annual filing …

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / NovAccess Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) (the 'Company' or 'NovAccess'), a cancer therapeutics company with operations in biotechnology, is pleased to announce that it has filed the Form 10-K annual filing for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, and also filed Form 10-Q, quarterly filing for the quarters ending December 31, 2020 and March 31st, 2021.

The Company also published an update from the CEO, Dr. Dwain Irvin, on the future direction of the Company as well as milestones for the rest of the year 2021.

https://novaccessglobal.com/news/

NovAccess Global is a translational biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients, featuring recently approved United States patent #US9764014B2. The patent is granted under the category of 'Cancer Antigens' and related to the 'treatment of cancer using vaccination therapy.' NovAccess Global is at the pre-IND stage and is currently interacting with the FDA to start the IND process for approval to begin human clinical trials. NovAccess Global has its first pre-IND meeting with the FDA June 16th, 2021.

NovAccess Global will initially target Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), the most common adult brain tumor with less than a 15-month median survival and no cure. Despite advances in chemotherapy and radiation therapy over the last 30-40 years, there has been no significant improvement in survival time for GBM patients. Currently, there is no immunotherapy for treating brain tumor patients available in the market. To date, immunotherapy has proven to be successful in treating prostate cancer and other cancers. NovAccess Global is very excited about the potential of this novel approach to treating brain cancer and providing a desperately needed alternative to brain patients.

"We believe we have a unique approach to helping fight a disease which affects millions of people worldwide. Through recent advancements of the Company including achieving both financial and business milestones, we are ready to begin to accelerate our progress and advancements.," commented Dr. Dwain Irvin, NovAccess Chief Executive Officer. For more details on the NovAccess Global business plan and the CEO vision for 2021 please visit: www.NovaccessGlobal.com

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

Seite 1 von 3
NovAccess Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NovAccess Global Readies for Development of Novel Immunotherapies for Brain Tumor Patients with pre-IND meeting scheduled with the FDA and Files Form 10-K for Fiscal 2020 and Form 10-Q for FQ1/FQ2, 2021 CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / NovAccess Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) (the 'Company' or 'NovAccess'), a cancer therapeutics company with operations in biotechnology, is pleased to announce that it has filed the Form 10-K annual filing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Settlement Agreement
Gold Mountain Receives Draft Mining Permit from the Ministry of Mines
Defi Ventures Inc. Announces Closing of $17.7 Million Financing and Name Change to Wonderfi
Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with Joseph Holdings, ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Focus Financial Partners to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 US Financials, Payments & CRE ...
Rogue Update: Landscape Stone Sales continue through April and May, Extends Debt Facility
Gratomic Grants Stock Options
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Director Resignation
Naturally Splendid Secures 10-Year Exclusive Manufacturing and Distribution Rights To Popular Plant ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...