Finomial Named a Finalist at the 2021 FSTech Awards and Waters Rankings

Shortlisted for 2021 FSTech RegTech Project of the Year and Waters Rankings' Best AML Compliance Solution ProviderBOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Finomial, a leading Compliant Client Lifecycle Management ("CCLM") platform, today announced …

Shortlisted for 2021 FSTech RegTech Project of the Year and Waters Rankings' Best AML Compliance Solution ProviderBOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Finomial, a leading Compliant Client Lifecycle Management ("CCLM") platform, today announced …

Shortlisted for 2021 FSTech RegTech Project of the Year and Waters Rankings' Best AML Compliance Solution Provider BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Finomial , a leading Compliant Client Lifecycle Management ("CCLM") platform, today announced that it has been named a finalist for FSTech Awards 2021 Compliance or RegTech Project of the Year and Waters Rankings' 2021 Best AML Compliance Solution Provider. The FSTech award winners will be announced at a London ceremony on September 8, 2021. For Waters Rankings, voting is open now , closing on June 11, 2021, with the winners announced on July 16, 2021. This has been a record year for Finomial. In addition to the FSTech Awards and Waters Rankings, in 2021, Finomial was shortlisted for the HFM US Fund Services Awards as well as the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. From Q1 2020 to today, Finomial has seen rapid adoption of its platform as fund administrators globally shifted to remote work, and now, the Finomial platform services over 3,200+ funds, totalling +$1.5 trillion USD assets.